“Our execution was better” Buzz Williams Opens After Minnesota Win

Maryland men's basketball snapped a four-game losing streak with a hard-fought 67-62 road victory over Minnesota Sunday at Williams Arena. The win marked the Terps' first Big Ten road success this season and their initial single-digit conference decision.

Head coach Buzz Williams, speaking Monday on 105.7 The Fan, shared his thoughts on the win and the team’s current state.

A Losing Streak Lead To A Statement Win Over Gophers

The Terps overcame Minnesota's high-volume three-point attack that sank 14 triples in the match. It was their most in league play. Williams called the preparation unique and stressful, crediting coach Ben Johnson for an offensive strategy, while noting Maryland deployed three different defensive schemes.

"I thought we played hard. I thought we played together. I thought our execution was better for longer periods of time," Williams said. "It's hard to overcome when an opponent makes 14 threes, particularly when you're on the road."

Graduate guard Diggy Coit fueled the comeback with 29 points, including a late step-back three for the lead and game-sealing free throws. Williams stressed the need for more efficient scoring from Coit, especially after low-output games.

"We're going to need Diggy to score, and he's probably going to have to score more than nine the way he did the last game," Williams noted. "But we need his scoring to be much more efficient." Williams had also called Diggy’s performance after the Ohio State loss.

Senior Solomon Washington dominated rebounding with a double-digit game, ranking among Big Ten leaders.

Push For Consistency And Growth

Redshirt freshman Andre Mills continued his surge with 12 points on strong shooting, averaging 12.4 points over the last five games, nearly 15 on 62.5 percent, excluding one outlier. Fellow freshman Darius Adams also contributed meaningfully amid heavy ball-handling duties due to point guard issues.

Williams praised their development: "I like where he's going," he said of Mills, extending compliments to both. "They want to be coached. They're not scared to be coached. You can teach, you can holler, you can scream. You can hold them accountable."

The coach emphasized roster-wide consistency, citing fluctuating performances from players like Elijah Saunders and Coit as hurdles.

As Maryland gets set to face Iowa, Williams notes coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes' maturity, highlighting guard Bennett Stirtz as a top conference talent.

In a challenging debut season, Sunday's Terps performance, which is described as among the strongest recently by Williams, provided a vital motivational push for the team. For a young Maryland group, it reinforced the daily commitment needed to turn their potential into results.

