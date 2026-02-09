Diggy Coit On Fire Against Minnesota, Answers Buzz Williams Callout

After losing to Ohio State, coach Buzz Williams called out Diggy Coit’s selfishness and poor body language in front of the entire team. Though Coit responded with an apology right there and then, his real response came through performance in Maryland’s last game against Minnesota.

The 5-foot-11 Terps star poured in 29 points, including the final nine for Maryland, that pulled Maryland on top in the nail-biter, 67-62 road win over Minnesota Sunday at Williams Arena. The victory snapped a four-game skid for the Terps.

Diggy Coit Was The Turning Point In The Head To Head Match

Minnesota controlled much of the second half, building its lead through its sharpshooting. The Gophers sank 14 threes, their most in the Big Ten. Freshman Isaac Asuma led the charge with a career-high six triples en route to 18 points. However, when the Golden Gophers pushed ahead 53-47 with under 10 minutes left, Coit snatched the control.

He outscored Minnesota 20-19 the rest of the way, erupting for 20 second-half points after a nine-point first. Coit's step-back three with 26 seconds remaining gave Maryland a one-point edge, and he sealed it with four free throws in the final 11 seconds. The Terps' closing 7-0 run capped a game where neither side led by more than seven points after halftime.

Maryland's defense, revamped with aggressive full-court pressure and traps, disrupted rhythm despite the Gophers' hot shooting. The Terps edged Minnesota in blocks, steals, and rebounds while forcing key misses down the stretch. The hosts went scoreless from the field in the final three minutes.

Maryland shot 50 percent from the field, its second-best mark in conference play. Andre Mills contributed 12 points with strong first-half scoring, Darius Adams added 11, and Solomon Washington posted nine points with a team-high 10 rebounds and three steals.

Coit's Play Secured The Win For The Terps

After inconsistencies, including single-digit outputs in nine games and back-to-back duds before Sunday, Coit delivered when it mattered most. His 9-of-13 shooting, 4-of-7 from deep, and perfect 7-of-7 at the line underscored a complete effort, complete with his first block of the season.

Terps Win! Diggy Coit hits a dagger three pointer lift Maryland over Minnesota, 67-62 🐢



- Diggy Coit: 29 pts (4/7 3PT)

- Andre Mills: 12 pts

- Darius Adams: 11 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast

- Solo Washington: 9 pts, 10 reb pic.twitter.com/w30dVdwbV6 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 8, 2026

The bench provided minimal support outside Coit, and forward Elijah Saunders managed just two points after a season-high earlier in the month.

This hard-earned win offers breathing room for a Terps squad enduring one of its toughest campaigns. Overcoming 14 opponent threes on the road shows clear growth, even as rebounding and turnover issues refuse to go away.

Coit's bounce-back not only answered his coach's callout but reaffirmed his role as Maryland's go-to scorer in crunch time. As the February schedule moves forward, performances like this could spark momentum and rebuild confidence heading into the season's back half.

