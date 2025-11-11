Potential 5-star Maryland basketball recruit, Baba Oladotun, is announcing his commitment on Nov. 19th
On November 19th at Blake High School, small forward Baba Oladotun will announce which school he is committing to for the 2026 season, narrowing his choices to four: Kentucky, Georgetown, Arkansas, and Maryland. His father, Ibrahim, tells ESPN.
Oladotun is a five-star recruit who hails from Silver Spring, Maryland, and attended James Hubert Blake High School. He averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game on 63% shooting from the field and 42% from three-point range in the 2024-25 season, leading Blake to a school-record 19-1 finish. They also defeated Northwest in the county championship
Oladotun visited all four schools from September to October: (September 13, 2025 - Maryland), (October 4, 2025 - Georgetown), (October 17, 2025 - Kentucky), and (October 24, 2025 - Arkansas).
When Oladotun visited Maryland, he had nothing but good things to say about head coach Buzz Williams and his program. He told Dushawn London of 247 Sports, stating;
"The visit was amazing. I'm from the hometown, so it's great to be in front of a family environment ... Coach is an amazing person, and all the assistant coaches. I met a new coach, [Seth Allen], who's a great person. Their message was they're going to play through me, help elevate my skills, work on my defense, help take me to the next level, and sharpen every part of my game."
During his visit, Oladotun attended one of Maryland's team practices and was under high pressure, noting the energy and intensity brought by both the coaches and players. He continued saying, "I liked how [coach Williams] talked about being prepared for pressure; it gave me a chance to see their playing style. Especially on defense, I like the awareness of ball pressure, the different types of ball pressure, help side, X-man rotation, and all that stuff."
Oladotun's Playing Style
Oladotun is the number one-ranked player in Maryland and a top 10 nationally ranked player for a reason. He's a talented and gifted scorer. His tall, lengthy frame makes him a match-up nightmare for defenders. He can dribble and handle the ball as well as a guard, which allows him to create space and separation for his shot. He can score from all three levels of the floor, no problem, and, with his size, he can be a pest on defense in the passing lanes, contesting and blocking shots at a high level.
Only 16 years old, the sky is the limit for the young forward, and with further development and play, he can become a future star in the making that can make his way to the NBA.
Where Will Oladotun Go?
The media has Arkansas and Maryland as the front-runners for his top selections, with Georgetown and Kentucky as the outside contenders. In recent weeks, John Calipari, the Arkansas head coach, has strengthened the Razorbacks' odds, with Oladotun impressing him during his visit to the program as a whole and a potential NIL deal. Only time will tell; hopefully, Coach Williams can keep Oladotun in College Park and land the next excellent potential Terp basketball star.
