How Is Maryland Setting The Tone For 2026?

As 2025 almost wraps up, the Maryland Terrapins are all set to put all their focus on building for 2026. The return of freshman quarterback Malik Washington for the next season has already gathered a lot of hope and faith for the future. Despite the rumors floating earlier this year, so far, it seems head coach Locksley may most likely have the reins for another year.

So far, the head coach has made it apparent that putting faith in him and his staff is not futile. Flipping five commitments during the early signing period (six total) and landing five-star edge Zion Elee, Locksley, and the Terrapins are building up to a promising 2026.

Slowly But Steady Maryland Building A Solid Squad For 2026

Locksley’s calculated strategies successfully poached talent from Big Ten rivals and beyond. Safety Darrell Carey pledged to Maryland during James Franklin’s exit. He wanted to stay near home.

IMG Academy three-star DL Cam Brickle switched from Ohio State after a campus visit during Maryland’s Michigan finale. QB Nathan Bernhard, the class’s lone signal-caller, jumped from Appalachian State the next day.

Local Spalding DB Sean Johnson, previously bound for Florida State, recommitted verbally on November 24 and signed officially on the signing day. His reasoning was also similar to Carey's, as he also wanted to stay near his hometown.

WR Josiah Teasley flipped from Virginia that morning, sharing that his Michigan visit helped him make up his mind. Trotwood-Madison DL Jamarcus Whyce, older brother of 2028 five-star Jameer Whyce, chose Maryland over Purdue after a June visit.

All these flips and maneuvers will help to raise Maryland’s class, which had a very low ranking last season.

A Small But Mighty Class

Maryland signed 16 high schoolers, focusing on quality over quantity. Elee eclipses Stefon Diggs as the program’s highest-rated signee ever. Four-star Kaden Carter, Day’jon Moore, and Whyce also add supporting talent. Johnson, Bernhard, Carey, TEs Javonte Williams and Damon Hall Jr., plus DBs Hakim Satterwhite and Zahir Cobb will help improve depth.

The lean class (smallest in years) leaves room for 10-15 portal additions, allowing Locksley to address gaps surgically.

Offensive line, defensive back, and wide receiver are at the top of his wishlist. With Washington returning, he may have some relief when it comes to the QB role, but he should have his priorities straight to use the portal to flesh out the offense further.

All-Star Showcase Invites

WRs Octavian Smith Jr. and Jalil Farooq accepted Hula Bowl invites (January 10 in DeLand, Fla.). Both of the seniors have a good chance to show off their skills in front of the NFL scouts and improve the reputation of Maryland's pro pipeline, further helping with the recruitment.

With all the flips, returns, and calculated recruiting, Locksley and his Terps are clearly setting a tone of calculated aggression for the 2026 season. Now all that is to be seen is how much of this effort transitions into results.

