REPORT: Ja'Kobi Gillespie is taking Maryland NIL collective to court for refusing to pay
According to a report by Taylor Lyons of The Baltimore Sun, former Terrapin Ja'Kobi Gillespie is taking a Maryland NIL collective to court for refusing to pay. Gillespie's lawyer and father say that the former Terrapin has not been paid the full amount for the NIL contract he signed with Blueprint Sports.
Via Lyons' report:
"Ja'Kobi was promised he'd still receive his monthly checks regardless of whether he transferred, but that Blueprint now says it will not pay out the remainder of the agreement after he transferred to Tennessee in April."
The report goes on to say that Gillespie plans to proceed with mediation in court with the collective this month.
The report over Gillespie's dispute with the NIL collective is part of a larger report that details Kevin Willard's chaotic exit from Maryland. It highlights Willard's frustration with the Maryland basketball program early on, along with an ongoing battle between Willard and former athletic director Damon Evans. The report provides a detailed look at how everything went wrong toward the end of Willard's coaching career in College Park, ultimately leading to the departure of both Willard and Evans.
You can read the full report from Lyons here.
