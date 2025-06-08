Cardi B joins Stefon Diggs at the University of Maryland for football camp
It was a star-studded lineup on Saturday at SECU Stadium, as Stefon Diggs hosted his annual Diggs Day youth football camp. The camp offers youth football players the opportunity to learn from the four-time Pro Bowl wideout, with hands-on instruction, photo opportunities, and autographed items.
Diggs was joined by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Equally as exciting, Diggs was also accompanied by his girlfriend (and famous rapper) Cardi B.
Head coach Mike Locksley shared the images to his Twitter/X account on Saturday:
Although Diggs has made news in recent weeks for things unrelated to football, it's clear that he's still heavily focused on helping the youth achieve their goals on the field. His third annual Diggs Day Youth Football Camp welcomed boys and girls, ages 6 to 16, for a "comprehensive camp experience."
Here's more information about the Diggs Day camp:
All-Pro NFL and 4x Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is proud to host his second annual, Diggs Day - Youth Football Camp at his alma mater, the University of Maryland. Throughout the one-day camp, Stefon Diggs and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio.
We pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an “athlete appearance.” The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime.
