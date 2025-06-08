All terrapins

Maryland football voted as having one of the easiest Big Ten schedules in 2025

The Terrapins could make some noise.. if all goes right.

Trent Knoop

Maryland football is coming off of a 4-8 season in 2024, but the struggles weren't just on the field. Mike Locksley had to hire two new coordinators, deal with all kinds of exits to the transfer portal, and continue to bring in talent -- while building a top-25 recruiting class in 2025.

While most believe 2025 is going to be a rebuilding year for the Terrapins, on paper, Maryland has one of the easier Big Ten schedules -- with a cakewalk of a non-conference schedule. The Terps will begin the year with Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, and Towson before getting into conference play.

That's when it gets interesting for Locksley's team. According to Sporting News' Bill Bender, Maryland has one of the easiest schedules of any Big Ten team. Michigan, Maryland, and Oregon are all tied for 14th in the Big Ten for strength of schedule. The only two teams that have an easier Big Ten slate are Michigan State and Illinois.

The Terrapins are going to have to figure out their QB and OL situation quickly. Maryland lost its top four QBs from last season, and just about all of the experienced linemen. However, freshman QB Malik Washington is expected to be the future of College Park, and Maryland brought in UCLA transfer Justyn Martin to battle Washington. If the Terps can figure it out quickly, Maryland could make a little noise in the conference in 2025.

Here is a look at the 2025 schedule:

Vs. Florida Atlantic
Vs. Northern Illinois
Vs. Towson
@ Wisconsin
Vs. Washington
Vs. Nebraska
@ UCLA
Vs. Indiana
@ Rutgers
@ Illinois
Vs. Michigan
@ Michigan State (Ford Field)

Trent Knoop
