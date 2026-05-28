Solomon Washington To Have An Pre-Draft Workout With The New Orleans Pelicans

The 2026 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and NBA franchises that are not currently partaking in the Conference Finals matchup are hard at work trying to see which young prospects they can add to their rosters to provide some new potential franchise-altering talent.

One former Maryland Terrapin basketball player is looking to leave a lasting impression, starting tomorrow with a Pre-Draft workout session. Vince Wolfram wrote on X that Maryland's Solomon Washington has a workout scheduled with the New Orleans Pelicans per sports agent Josh Goodwin.

Maryland forward Solomon Washington is scheduled to have an NBA pre-draft workout with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, per @AgentGoodwin.



Washington averaged 9.8 PPG and 9.2 RPG in his lone season at Maryland after transferring from Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/UkNG50SoNG — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) May 27, 2026

A great opportunity for Washington to showcase his physicality, size, length, and overall energy to a Pelicans squad that is looking to establish a new identity and direction under newly signed head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Washington (23) transferred from Texas A&M as a four-star prospect to Maryland with head coach Buzz Williams this past season. Washington missed the start of the season due to injury but ended up appearing in 25 games, starting in 22 of them.

Washington averaged 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, one assist, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest in 2025. Washington also posted six double-double performances this season, including a career-high 17-point, 12-rebound performance against Oregon back in January. Washington had to man the middle with his running mate Pharrel Payne, missing nearly the entire season with a lower-body injury he sustained in December.

As mentioned before, Washington was a high-energy effort guy who was the glue of a struggling Terps team that finished with a 12-21 record (4-16 Big Ten), tying a program record for most losses in a single season.

However, Washington's play wasn't the reason for that; he was an all-around player who did it all, getting on the glass offensively & defensively, setting good screens, and rolling to the basket. Guarding the best opposing players, switching and communicating, staying in the pass lanes, and overall hustling through the entire game, no matter the score.

Washington's style of play fits right in with what Mosley is looking to build within the young core of New Orleans, a defensive-minded group that builds "good habits" and takes "accountability," as he'd described it in his introductory press conference with the organization.

I couldn't fail to mention that the Pelicans already have a former Terrapin basketball star on its roster who's a key piece of its future: 2025 first-rounder Derik Queen. Queen had a great rookie season playing for the Pelicans, and pairing him up with Washington would create a nice offensive-defensive athletic front court for years to come.

Will be rooting for Washington as a another step in his path to the draft takes place tomroow.

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