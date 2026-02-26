Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

It’s a race to the bottom between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. The Jazz sit at 18-40 with the Pelicans just below them at 17-42.

The difference is that the Pelicans have been competitive as of late, while the Jazz have been slowed down by a few key injuries.

New Orleans just upset the Warriors and 76ers, and now has four wins in its last six games. On the flip side, Utah has lost three straight and five of its last six contests.

The Pelicans have dominated the Jazz in recent years, winning the last five meetings. This will be the first matchup this season, though.

The oddsmakers have the Jazz as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans -6.5 (-105)

Jazz +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pelicans: -218

Jazz: +180

Total

241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KJZZ

Pelicans record: 17-42

Jazz record: 18-40

Pelicans vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Yves Missi – out

Trey Murphy III – out

Jazz Injury Report

Keyonte George – questionable

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Walker Kessler – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Vince Williams Jr. – out

Pelicans vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

John Konchar is seeing a bigger role for the Jazz due to their injuries, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll put up a ton of points. He has only had OVER 6.5 points in five of 36 games this season. Granted, he only played single-digit minutes in nine of those games, and saw less than 20 minutes of action in 25 contests.

Still, Konchar has eight points total in two starts this season, and has 17 total points on 7 of 17 shooting in his last three games.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Pelicans in tonight’s game. They’re playing well with a 15-point win over Philadelphia and a 4-point win over the Warriors, while the Jazz just lost by 20 to Houston, 9 to Memphis, and 16 to Portland.

New Orleans was also covered as -9.5 favorites against the Kings last week. And while that game was at home, it wasn’t particularly close with a 120-94 final score.

The Jazz are simply waiting for the offseason at this point, while the Pelicans are still showing some fight.

Pick: Pelicans -6.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

