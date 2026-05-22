Former Maryland Star Named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Former Maryland standout Derik Queen has officially cemented his place among the basketball elite's rising stars, earning a selection to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. The dynamic big man's transition from College Park to the professional ranks proved seamless, as he consistently turned heads with his polished footwork, elite rebounding, and high basketball IQ. By securing a spot on the prestigious all-rookie squad, Queen not only validates his status as a cornerstone piece for his franchise's future but also adds another proud chapter to Maryland's rich tradition of producing impactful pro talent.

Stepping onto the professional stage, Queen immediately proved he belonged by putting up impressive, well-rounded numbers across the stat sheet. In his first year as a pro, the former Terrapin star averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, showcasing the versatile skill set that made him an immediate asset at the next level.

Demonstrating remarkable durability in his debut season, Queen suited up for 81 games for New Orleans, making the most of his 25.0 minutes per game. The versatile big man averaged 11.7 points while shooting an efficient 47.3 percent from the field and a reliable 79.5 percent from the free-throw line. Though not a traditional floor-spacer, he showed flashes from deep, connecting on 26.1 percent of his limited three-point attempts.

His impact on the glass was equally profound, hauling in 7.1 total rebounds per game, consisting of 1.7 offensive boards and 5.4 defensive rebounds. Beyond his scoring and rebounding, Queen put his elite court vision on display by dishing out 3.7 assists against 2.3 turnovers per game, while anchoring the defense with 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest. Though he played through rookie growing pains, averaging 2.7 personal fouls and a -3.8 plus-minus, his overall consistency was highlighted by racking up 14 double-doubles and two triple-doubles on the year.

New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) drives on Boston Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. (13) during the second half at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Queen is joined on the star-studded NBA All-Rookie Second Team by an impressive group of the league's top first-year talent. Joining the New Orleans big man on the squad are his Pelicans teammate Jeremiah Fears, Utah's Ace Bailey, Sacramento's Maxime Raynaud, and Toronto's Collin Murray-Boyles, capping off a remarkable debut season for all five standout rookies.

Queen’s transition to the NBA comes on the heels of a historic, decoration-filled freshman season at Maryland, where he firmly established himself as one of the premier players in college basketball. Starting all 36 games and averaging 30.3 minutes per contest, the standout big man led the Terrapins with 16.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 52.6 percent from the field and 76.6 percent from the free-throw line.

His dominance in the conference was absolute, earning him five Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and the coveted Big Ten Freshman of the Year award. Queen’s impact extended far beyond rookies, however, as he was named to both the All-Big Ten First Team and the NABC All-District First Team, ultimately gaining national recognition as an AP All-America Honorable Mention.

Following a highly successful debut campaign, Queen’s immediate future focuses on taking the next developmental step with the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing out on the postseason, with New Orleans finishing 11th in the Western Conference at 26-56, Queen heads into his first full NBA offseason with a clear blueprint for growth.

Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) defends against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Though Queen appeared in 81 games, he anchored the starting lineup for 48 of them. His immense upside was fully on display during a dominant final week of the regular season, highlighted by a staggering 30-point, 22-rebound masterpiece against Minnesota that proved he possesses the ceiling of a premier NBA center. As he transitions into his sophomore year, the primary objective will be turning those explosive flashes of elite production into night-to-night consistency. Alongside fellow All-Rookie Second Team selection Jeremiah Fears, Queen is officially tracking as a core foundational piece for the franchise's rebuilding efforts heading into the 2026-27 season.

With an NBA All-Rookie selection now on his resume, Queen has officially transitioned from a celebrated college prospect into one of the league's most promising young anchors. His seamless jump from Maryland to the pros has given the New Orleans Pelicans a highly skilled, versatile foundation piece to build around for years to come. As he heads into his first full NBA offseason with a clear path toward starting full-time, the stage is perfectly set for Queen to transform his freshman flashes into sophomore stardom.

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