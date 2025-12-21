Terps Fight But Fall Short Against No. 23 Virginia

Maryland had moments when it looked aggressive and ready to play spoiler Saturday night against Virginia. Still, in the second half, they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Cavaliers' offense, losing 80-72 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Terps (6-6) have now dropped their third-straight contest, and five of their last six, and are looking for answers to get on track.

It was a hard-fought contest by the Terps, who opened up the first half well, playing stout defense against the No. 23 Cavaliers, holding them to 27% shooting from the field, 11% from three, and 11 fouls.

Although the Terps trailed 24-19 in the first half, they still had an impressive showing despite the lack of offense. They played with intense energy, highlighted by their physical defense, which caused Virginia to play off-tempo and sloppily. The Terps held the Cavaliers to their longest scoring drought of the season, for 5:49.

Maryland guard David Coit helped Maryland get their offense going, opening the first three minutes of the second half by scoring the first seven points, with Maryland trailing 31-27.

Double figures for Diggy in the second half 💪 pic.twitter.com/1kn1ANZ8sV — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 21, 2025

Andre Mills hit a tough corner contested three-pointer that tied things up at 33 at the 16:14 mark.

A couple possessions later, after the Terps forced a turnover on Virginia, Coit drew a foul, getting sent to the free-throw line. He sank two free throws to put Maryland up by two, its first lead since leading 19-18 at the 2:35 mark in the first half.

Virginia proceeded to go on a 10-0 run over the next two minutes, taking an eight-point lead. The Terps had moments when they tried to cut into the Cavaliers' lead, but could not keep pace with the runs the Cavaliers made in return.

Coit was the Terps' leading scorer with 15 points and six assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

Myles Rice (12 points) and Elijah Saunders (10 points) were the two other double-digit scorers for Maryland.

We are live for half number ✌️ pic.twitter.com/LVPfZa86Zf — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 21, 2025

Solomon Washington was productive, finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds, handling the interior in place for the injured Pharrel Payne, who will miss some time with a leg injury, according to Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.

Dallin Hall scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half for UVA, sparking the offense that scored 56 points. Hall shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the field, along with six assists and three steals.

However, top player Thijs De Ridder was held in check by Maryland, only scoring five points on 1-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Key Team Stats

Maryland controlled the boards, outrebounding Virginia 41-34.

The Terps shot 16-of-22 from the charity stripe.

Virginia had 15 steals.

Maryland had 19 total turnovers, while Virginia only had nine.

The Cavaliers scored 22 points off the 19 forced turnovers.

Virginia outscored Maryland 44-12 in the paint.

Up Next:

Maryland returns home next Sunday to face off against Old Dominion at 6 p.m.

