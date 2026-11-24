Maryland men's basketball started off their Vegas road trip with a hard fought battle against No. 9 Tennessee, but despite keeping it close early, the Volunteers pulled away from the Terrapins late in the second half for a 72-64 final.

The loss drops the Terps to 3-3 early in the campaign, while the Vols stay undefeated at 6-0.

Maryland built its first lead lead three minutes in, with an Andre Mills trifecta and two from the line by Pharrel Payne making it 7-5.

Tennesse struggled to just hold onto the ball early, with six turnovers to only three made field goals. But that was before they took advantage of Maryland's top deficiency.

The Terps led 16-11 before a three from Tyler Lundblade cut it to two at the second media timeout.

Tennessee continued to stay close before tying it at 28 all with 2:222 to go in the half.

Then after a missed free throw by Tomislav Buljan, the Vols took the lead on a long three by Dai Dai Ames - his third of the half.

Mills and Buljan two free throws each; nine offensive boards on 16 missed shots.

A three point play from Terrance Hill Jr. gave the Vols the lead back...

...and after Buljan countered with a slam to tie things back up, a jumper from Ames put Tennessee back in front 36-34 to close out the half.

The Vols offense came out firing after the break, quickly building some separation from the Terps Another corner three from Ames, this time set up by a feed from DeWayne Brown, extended Tennessee's lead to 49-42 - their largest of the afternoon.

He would start the day a perfect nine of nine from the floor, scoring a team best 22 before finally missing a jumper inside the final four.

Meanwhile, Payne had a quiet game, drawing his fourth foul with an even 11 minutes to go; Maryland's big man had just five points at that point.

Following three point misses from Mills and Mike McNair put the Terps at a pitiful three of 21 on the day, reinforcing a massive area of concern to this point.

Still, the Terps grindegrinded their way back to within five at the third media timeout, mainly thanks to another stretch of Tennessee turnovers.

Two clutch rejections from Miles Rubin seemingly took the surge of Maryland momentum away, with Juke Harris taking the second back for an easy layup and a six point advantage.

But still, the Terps did not relent. A steal and score from freshman Kaden House cut the deficit to just three with 2:26 to go.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maryland guard Kaden House yells to teammates during the first half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament against Tennessee at Michelob Ultra Arena. Photo by Candice Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But a one and one from Rubin, followed by Payne's fifth foul and another two makes from Ames at the line, ended the Terps' upset hopes.

Final Tallies:

Dai Dai Ames - 9/10 FG, 4/4 3PT, 24 PTs, 4 REB

Terrence Hill Jr. - 5/11 FG, 16 PTs

Tomislav Buljan - 4/9 FG, 13 PTs, 10 REB

Andre Mills - 5/17 FG, 1/11 3PT, 17 PTs

D.J. Wagner - 6/11 FG, 1/3 3PT, 14 PTs

Maryland will next face the loser of Iowa State (3-1) and San Diego State (5-0). That game is getting underway over on ESPNU, with a scheduled 5:30 tip-off.

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