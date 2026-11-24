The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a big 27-13 win against the LSU Tigers, which all but locks up their spot in the College Football Playoff. The only thing that could hurt their chances is if they find a way to implode against the 4-7 Vanderbilt Commodores in the final week of the regular season.

Vanderbilt is coming into this game off back-to-back losses to Florida and Alabama, and its only win in the SEC this season came against Mississippi State.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this SEC showdown.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -13.5 (-115)

Vanderbilt +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tennessee -550

Vanderbilt +410

Total

OVER 43.5 (-105)

UNDER 43.5 (-115)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Tennessee record: 9-2 (6-2 in SEC)

Vanderbilt record: 4-7 (1-7 in SEC)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Tennessee's last 10 games

Vanderbilt is 6-4 in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Vanderbilt's last 10 games

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch

DeSean Bishop, RB - Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee lives and dies by its running game, ranking 11th in the nation in rush play percentage at 62.46%. That means DeSean Bishop is the most important player on this offense. He has racked up 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Vanderbilt will have to find a way to slow him down to have any hope of staying in this game.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Best Bet

The No. 1 thing to look for in any Tennessee game is whether or not its opponent can stop the run. We know the Volunteers' defense is going to play well, but can they move the ball offensively? If they can, they'll likely win the game and have a great chance of covering the spread.

In this case, the lights are green to bet on Tennessee. Vanderbilt has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 92nd in the country in opponent EPA per rush and 82nd in opponent rush success rate. If they can't stop DeSean Bishop, this is going to be a long game for the Commodores.

Give me Tennessee to win and cover.

Pick: Tennessee -13.5 (-115) via DraftKings

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