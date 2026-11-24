Maryland men's basketball has wrapped up its first stretch of the young season, as the Terrapins sit at 3-2 after an extended stay in the DMV.

The Terps took care of business against three mid major opponents, but for the second year in a row, they lost regional games to Georgetown and Virginia.

Before Buzz Williams and his squad head out to Vegas for another crack at the Players Era Festival, we're reviewing what has gone well - and what hasn't - early in the campaign.

Buzz Ball™ Has Mixed Results

The Terps' best spot on the court has been the offensive glass. They've made just over two thirds (101/151) of their rim shots and have a nationwide best 45.9% offensive rebound rate.

Much of that success is thanks to the efforts of Pharrel Payne, who has returned to the form Maryland was hoping to have longer last season. The fifth year senior is coming off his first double-double of the year: 25 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's win over Wagner.

Nov 20, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne dunks against the Wagner Seahawks during the first half at Xfinity Center. Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But while Maryland is winning on the boards and converting second chances, it has struggled from beyond the arc, with a team three-point rate of 29.1%.

That figure includes a clip of only 7-37 between the losses to Georgetown and Virginia - who in turn made a combined 19 of 40 of their own deep shots.

Shooting threes was one of Maryland's big weaknesses last year, as they ranked in the bottom quarter nationally (294th of 365).

They'll especially need Mike McNair, who was a three-point specialist at Boston University the past two seasons, to fire off more shots from the perimeter if they hope to compete with the top names coming up on their calendar.

Player Usage: Which Lineups Work and Which Don't?

According to data from Hudl Instat, the most common lineup on the floor has been Payne, McNair, and returning guard Andre Mills supported by transfers D.J. Wagner and Tomislav Buljan.

The group has spent just under 27 minutes on the floor together - easily the highest used combination early on. They're also a microcosm of Maryland's biggest strength (outrebounding opponents 30 to 16) and weakness (opponents shooting 10/21 from deep to Maryland's 5/21).

There has also been a high impact freshman - but not the one most people were expecting entering the season.

Kaden House, a four-star combo guard, has quickly emerged as the Terps' top option off the bench. He finished with double digits in four of the first five games and currently averages 13 points per game, tied with Mills for second most on the team.

Yet as House has been drawing contact getting to the free throw line, five-star Baba Oladotun has not been the immediate star many hoped he would be.

Nov 20, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Kaden House (8) grabs a rebound against the Wagner Seahawks as Baba Oladotun (10) and Robert Jennings (25) look on during the second half at Xfinity Center. Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, he's been near the tail end of a 10-deep bench, playing 15 minutes a night. It will be interesting how much he and the rest of the reserves are stretched out in the upcoming stretch of three games in four days.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Maryland fans showed up to their regional rivalry games in force, with many red jerseys taking over sections of Capital One Arena followed by a near-sellout at home for Virginia - one which Buzz called "the best crowd I've experienced as a head coach."

Unfortunately for them, the Terps lost both games. And their next two were played in front of another sea of red... empty seats.

Ten minutes to tipoff for Maryland basketball vs Wagner — and a thin Xfinity Center crowd for the tunnel runout.



Last Friday, 16,000+ were in attendance to watch Terps vs Virginia. pic.twitter.com/WimqddyORY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) November 20, 2026

Paid attendance for Alcorn State was a mere 8,933, while Wagner drew 10,701 in sales.

The Terps are coming off not only their worst season in decades, but also the first losing season at Xfinity Center since it opened in 2002. For it to return to one of college basketball's premiere home courts, the home squad first has to win some trust back from its fanbase.

Some of that can start as early as this week. The Terps are back in action Tuesday afternoon at 3 eastern, where they will face off against No. 9 Tennessee in the first round of the Players Era 16.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter .