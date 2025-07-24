All terrapins

Why Maryland’s Newest Pairing Might Be the Start of Something Big

Maryland basketball is entering a new era, and it starts with five-star freshman Darius Adams and veteran head coach Buzz Williams building something special from day one in College Park.

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
When Darius Adams picked Maryland it wasn’t just about basketball. It was about fit - one that felt right from the very first phone call.

“My recruiting process was late here,” Adams admitted on Maryland Sports Radio. “Me and Buzz had a weird connection on the phone. It was kind of weird, like… I kind of knew him already.”

That instant connection turned into a visit, which turned into a commitment. Now Adams, one of the most decorated recruits in program history and Buzz Williams a, a veteran head coach with over 300 wins and recent NCAA Tournament success at Texas A&M, by are stepping onto College Park together.

The catch? Despite being at opposite ends of their careers, both are starting fresh.

“He’s coming from A&M and brought his whole staff,” Adams said. “They’re not new to each other… but they’re new here. And I think that’s a plus for me, just ’cause we’re all new.”

This mutual transition could actually play in the Terps’ favor. Williams brings years of experience. Adams brings top-25 pedigree and talent that translates to him being a combo guard at the collegiate level. More importantly, Williams won’t be alone, bringing a handful of familiar faces to his coaching staff for a seamless transition.

For a program looking to regain momentum in the Big Ten, there’s potential in the unknown. New schemes. New faces. But a shared urgency. With Adam’s and Williams locked in from day one, Maryland’s success may come together quicker than expected.

