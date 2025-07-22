Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days
Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley took the podium for his 15 minutes at the Big Ten Media Days and made a stunning admission.
"Coach Locks lost his locker room. We had haves and have nots for the first time," Locksley said. "The landscape of college football taught me a valuable lesson. If I have to put my desk in the locker room, I will."
It appears as though the landscape Lockley speaks of is the new era of paying players. Last year they had to determine where the NIL money would go and Locksley had a problem with that. He also admits that revenue sharing will be an even bigger program.
"Last year was tough on me as a coach," Locksley said. "I had to decide whether to pay a freshman or a third-year leader who took me to two bowl games."
Locksley said the same probblem will not occur this year. He has people around him to assist in making the financial decisions and it does not all rest on his shoulders.
"I won't lose my locker room this year," Locksley said. "Revenue sharing allows me to close the gap between the haves and the have nots. I am looking forward to finding ways to keep and maintain the players we brought in. I am looking forward to taking care of my players the right way."
Putting the financial issues aside, Coach Locksley is really excited about this year's Terrapins football team.
"I am excited because they are a really talented group," Locksley said. "I am really looking forward to coaching this team."
