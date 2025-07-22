The 2025 Maryland QB room is full of talent; who will step up and take the starting job?
The Maryland Terrapins Football Team is looking to answer an important question before heading into the 2025 season: Who will be their starting quarterback in week one against Florida Atlantic come August 30th? Looking at the QB room, it features five options — Redshirt freshmen Roman Jensen & Khristian Martin, freshmen Malik Washington & Jackson Hamilton, and redshirt junior Justyn Martin. The top three that will be battling for the starting nod are K. Martin, J. Martin, and Washington.
Coach Locksley spoke briefly today about the state of the quarterback room and the standard set for them, stating," We've had some quarterbacks who have come through, and I have had the fortune of having Taulia Tagovailoa for four years for four seasons there. He left here as the Big Ten all-time leading passer. When you look at the quarterback room today, as it stands, I'm really excited about it a lot because I don't necessarily know what I have."
Locksley continued, saying, "Pep Hamilton, who I brought in as my OC, one of my closest friends in his business, has done a tremendous job in preparing these guys. I'm really looking forward to getting into fall camp and to see how they perform and who gives us the best chance to score points. All three are similar in their skillset, great size, big arms, being able to take advantage of all parts of the field. While also being athletic enough to make plays with their feet if need be."
Justyn Martin is a transfer from UCLA, attempting 35 passes in his collegiate career with one passing touchdown, which came last season against Penn State. Khristian Martin spent his freshman season as a learner, not taking one snap, and Washington comes in, only seeing Spring game action so far. All three QBs will have their growing pains and use the game experience as their teacher/development.
After the spring game in April, Khristian Martin had the best performance, passing for 16-of-23 passes for 269 yards with four passing touchdowns. He also earned the Red-White MVP by the media. Heading into fall camp, he could be a dark horse candidate for that starting spot. Washington went 12-of-18 in the passing department with two touchdowns. Justyn Martin went 6-for-14 for 69 yards and a score.
It will be interesting to see who runs away with the starting gig and comes out of fall camp ready to go week one. And while finding a solidified starter is the most ideal outcome, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Maryland roll out multiple QBs during the season.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Jordan McNair's legacy: federal bill aims to protect young athletes
Maryland target Aiden Derkack impresses at EYBL camp Thursday night
Maryland QB battle heating up with former UCLA Bruins backup
NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden talks Maryland Football, Basketball
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee says he'll also play wide receiver in college