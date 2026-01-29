Despite Falling To Washington 80-83, Maryland Gave The Most Thrilling Performance Of The Year So Far

In a head-to-head struggle with not one but two overtimes, No. 16 Maryland women's basketball pushed No. 25 Washington to the limit Wednesday night at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins gave their all to break their losing streak, erasing deficits and creating multiple game-winning opportunities.

Nevertheless, they ultimately fell to Washington 83-80 in double overtime. Despite the defeat, Maryland delivered its most thrilling effort of the season.

Maryland Made An Impressive Stand

Maryland started strong. The Terrapins attacked in transition relentlessly, getting all five starters on the scoreboard quickly and building a double-digit lead after one quarter. Freshman guard Addi Mack threw an impressive three consecutive three-pointers in a two-minute burst, showing clear growth after the midseason dip.

Yarden Garzon carried the momentum into the half, knocking down three triples and a deep two-pointer. Defensively, Maryland stifled Washington, holding the Huskies to just 23 first-half points and entering the break with a comfortable 12-point advantage. The aggressive play forced turnovers and converted them into easy buckets. The game style was very reminiscent of the form at the start of the season.

Washington's Comeback

Despite the constant pressure, Washington refused to fold. Led by top scorer Sayvia Sellers, who poured in 34 points after halftime and finished with a career-high 38, the Huskies mounted a comeback.

Sellers quickly took the reins of the game after the break, knocking down outside shots and scoring on drives to the basket. Her surge sparked a 10–0 scoring stretch that wiped out Maryland’s lead in less than five minutes.

Washington briefly took control late in the game, building a four-point lead, but Maryland answered with strong scoring plays from Garzon and Saylor Poffenbarger to keep things close.

As the game wound down, Maryland looked ready to seal the win. Kyndal Walker made two key free throws, and Mir McLean came up with an important defensive stop. Poffenbarger then had a chance to stretch the lead but made only one of her two free throws, leaving the door open.

- Yarden Garzon: 24 pts, 7 reb

- Addi Mack: 20 pts

- Saylor Poffenbarger: 16 pts, 14 reb

Washington took advantage right away. Maryland failed to secure the ball after a missed shot, giving the Huskies a chance to score. Elle Ladine finally capitalized, hitting a long shot from straight on to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the first overtime, Sellers stayed in control, scoring on a drive to the basket with four seconds left to put Washington ahead. Maryland still had one last chance to win, but Addi Mack’s final shot didn’t fall. Poffenbarger grabbed the rebound and was fouled with just 0.3 seconds left. Once again, she made one free throw and missed the other, forcing a second overtime.

The second overtime was just as nerve-wracking for us as it was for the players. Neither team scored from regular play in the final three minutes, so the game came down to free throws. Sellers scored early in the period, then she and Avery Howell repeatedly went to the line to keep Washington ahead.

Down two points with 23 seconds remaining, Garzon attempted a difficult off-balance shot that missed badly, costing Maryland a chance to tie or take the lead. Washington closed things out at the free-throw line, with Sellers making enough shots in the final seconds to secure the three-point win.

After dropping two straight overtime games, the Terrapins return home to face Oregon on January 31, hoping to finally turn these close losses into a win.

