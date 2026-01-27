Women’s Basketball Preview: Washington Huskies At Maryland

No. 16 Maryland women's basketball will be welcoming No. 25 Washington to Xfinity Center on Wednesday night. The Terrapins, sitting at 17-4 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play, will face a Huskies squad riding a four-game winning streak and holding a 16-4 record with a 6-3 conference mark.

This marks the teams' first Big Ten matchup of the season, offering Maryland a chance to climb the standings at home, where it holds a strong 12-2 record.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 7 p.m. ET Location: XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

XFINITY Center, College Park, Md. TV/Stream: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stats: Available online

Available online Radio: One Maryland app

Recent Form and Team Overviews

In their last match, Maryland faced an 85-78 overtime defeat to Iowa, despite a praiseworthy comeback in the fourth quarter that erased a 17-point deficit. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu led the effort with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, while Kyndal Walker added 15 points.

Over the last 10 games, the Terrapins have gone 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Opponents have managed 61.7 points per contest.

The team ranks 12th nationally in scoring at 84.4 points per game and outscore foes by 24.4 points overall, thanks to a defense that allows just 60.0 points (85th in the country). Maryland leads the Big Ten in rebounding with 38.3 boards per game; this lead could prove significant against Washington's solid but slightly lesser 37.4 rebounds in recent outings.

Washington, meanwhile, dismantled Rutgers 76-48 in its latest win, paced by Brynn McGaughy's 17 points and seven rebounds. The Huskies have won seven of their last 10, averaging 75.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting, with 15.5 assists and 6.3 steals.

They hold a +327 scoring differential, scoring 73.9 points while limiting opponents to 57.6 (39th).

Key Players to Watch

For Maryland, Oluchi Okananwa leads the charge with 17.1 points per game, ranking 67th nationally, alongside 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Ozzy-Momodu dominates the glass at 6.8 rebounds, providing the much-needed interior. Yarden Garzon has been consistent lately, averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Washington counters with Sayvia Sellers, who tops the Huskies at 18.3 points per game, adding 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Avery Howell has surged recently, posting 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent in the last 10 contests.

Maryland holds the better odds in the matchup. Having the home-court advantage and superior rebounding, the Terps are the most promising team between the two. A win would snap a recent skid of three losses in four games and improve the Terrapins' Big Ten positioning.

More from Maryland On SI