Chris Durr Jr. Has Emerged For The Terps Wide Receiver Room

Entering the 2026 College Football season, the Maryland Terrapins' roster was viewed as having significant question marks at certain positions. One of them was primarily at wide receiver, where the Terps ushered in a completely revamped room compared to the 2025 season.

Receivers who exited the program after the 2025 season included Shaleak Knotts, Octavian Smith Jr., Jalil Farooq, Sean Williams, and more. Most departures came because they completed their final season of eligibility.

However, one new addition to the roster in 2026 who has been a welcome surprise through the first three weeks is Chris Durr Jr. The junior wideout joined the Terps after spending the previous two seasons with Wyoming.

Last season, he led Wyoming with 45 receptions, 469 receiving yards, and four touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per catch.

Durr Jr. has amassed 28 receptions, 256 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, which lead the team in all categories. His running mate, who also joined the program through the transfer portal, is Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, who has also produced 17 catches, 239 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Durr Jr. has logged back-to-back games with 10+ receptions, 100+ receiving yards, and one touchdown, becoming the first Terp in this century to do so.

09/12/26 at. UConn- 10 receptions, 103 receiving yards (longest catch for 44 yards, one touchdown

09/19/26 vs. Virginia Tech- 12 receptions (career-high), 109 receiving yards, two touchdowns

Durr Jr. was nothing short of sensational for the Maryland offense this past Saturday. Durr Jr. consistently beat his defenders, whether he was lined up in the slot, outside, or motioning out. When the ball came his way, he seemed to come down with it each time.

Durr Jr.'s quick release off the line, crisp route running, and strong hands shone at the sold-out SECU Stadium. Durr Jr. has big-play ability that lets him adjust to tough catches in traffic.

Quarterback Malik Washington seemed to find Durr Jr. in crucial situations, whether it was on third down, simply picking up positive yards in early down situations, or within the red zone.

Head coach Mike Locksley spoke highly about Durr Jr.'s early season success in yesterday's presser with the media:

“It's good to see, but we saw that during practice. When you think about Chris Durr, he puts the work in. He was one of those guys this summer. I know he went up and spent a lot of time training with our NFL pros like Stefon and those guys with Myron Flowers up at the Domain Gym. That's something he did that on his own."

Mike Locksley on standout wide receiver Chris Durr:



“When you think about Chris Durr, he puts the work in. He was one of those guys this summer, I know he went up and spent a lot of time training with our NFL pros like Stefon and those guys with Myron Flowers up at the Domain… https://t.co/I1Ya6d0QbH pic.twitter.com/yqM7wZWzSb — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) September 22, 2026

The Terps will need Durr Jr. to continue this trend of No. 1 wideout play, especially as they enter Big Ten play, where the competition will rise to higher levels with bigger, more skilled players.

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