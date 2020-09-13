Pair of Former Terps Take Advantage of Week One Opportunities

Maryland did not get to hit the field on Saturday but a pair of former Terps made the most of their debuts elsewhere.

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome entered his first and final season with Western Kentucky as the full-time starter as the Hilltoppers fell 35-21 to Louisville. Piggy finished the game 10-for-23 for 129 yards before he tallied his first passing touchdown to tack on the final points of the game, but unfamiliar to Maryland fans, the senior also finished the game with a team-high 68 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, senior wide receiver DJ Turner made the most of his opportunities on Saturday as the new Pitt Panther scored the third of eight touchdowns as Pitt and Austin Peay agreed to ten-minute quarters in the second half. Turner finished the game with a team-high 76 receiving yards and one touchdown on a pair of catches while he added nine rushing yards on one attempt.

West Virginia was originally slated in their final game before the matchup against Maryland, but restructured schedules scratched that matchup as the Mountaineers kicked off their season on Saturday. Former Maryland linebacker Bryce Brand did not record a stat in the Mountaineers' 56-10 home win over Eastern Kentucky as they prepare for their September 26 road game against Oklahoma State.

Middle Tennessee State linebacker Brett Shepherd stepped back into a starting role as the senior finished with eight tackles in last week's 42-0 loss to Army. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson announced this week that senior guard Terrance Davis has been ruled out with a season-ending injury.

