SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Pair of Former Terps Take Advantage of Week One Opportunities

AhmedGhafir

Maryland did not get to hit the field on Saturday but a pair of former Terps made the most of their debuts elsewhere.

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome entered his first and final season with Western Kentucky as the full-time starter as the Hilltoppers fell 35-21 to Louisville. Piggy finished the game 10-for-23 for 129 yards before he tallied his first passing touchdown to tack on the final points of the game, but unfamiliar to Maryland fans, the senior also finished the game with a team-high 68 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, senior wide receiver DJ Turner made the most of his opportunities on Saturday as the new Pitt Panther scored the third of eight touchdowns as Pitt and Austin Peay agreed to ten-minute quarters in the second half. Turner finished the game with a team-high 76 receiving yards and one touchdown on a pair of catches while he added nine rushing yards on one attempt. 

West Virginia was originally slated in their final game before the matchup against Maryland, but restructured schedules scratched that matchup as the Mountaineers kicked off their season on Saturday. Former Maryland linebacker Bryce Brand did not record a stat in the Mountaineers' 56-10 home win over Eastern Kentucky as they prepare for their September 26 road game against Oklahoma State.

Middle Tennessee State linebacker Brett Shepherd stepped back into a starting role as the senior finished with eight tackles in last week's 42-0 loss to Army. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson announced this week that senior guard Terrance Davis has been ruled out with a season-ending injury.

Related: Big Ten reportedly set to vote as early as Sunday ahead of a proposed mid-October start

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Voting On Return of Fall Sports

Reports on Saturday morning that the Big Ten Return to Competition Taskforce will vote on the return on fall sports as a proposed October 17 start date floats.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Misses on International Guard Target

New Zealand guard Taine Murray announced his commitment tonight as head coach Mark Turgeon and the staff look elsewhere for the final open scholarship.

AhmedGhafir

Terps in the NFL: Week One

Twelve former Terps hit the field on Sunday as the first NFL Sunday kicks off.

AhmedGhafir

Mark Turgeon On Chol, Importance of Ayala and Commitment to Social Justice

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon spoke with All Terrapins in a wide-ranging exclusive interview as he broke down the roster and talked about the team's commitment to social justice reform.

AhmedGhafir

International Guard Target Taine Murray Sets Decision Date

Maryland will hope to close strong this weekend when Australian guard Taine Murray announces his commitment

AhmedGhafir

by

Cmanva

Georgia Linebacker Wants to Visit Following Maryland Offer

Inside linebackers coach George Helow extended an offer to Hapeville Charter inside linebacker Devon Irving and he wants to check out his first Big Ten suitor.

AhmedGhafir

Friday Night Lights: Week Two

Pair of Maryland commits will hit the gridiron on Friday night as their senior seasons kick off.

AhmedGhafir

Locksley Talks With In-State Priority, Updates Recruitment

Northwest got a big boost to their receiving core this offseason with the addition of Peter Kikwata, who added thirteen offers in four days this summer.

AhmedGhafir

Virginia Commit Leaving Door Open for Early Enrollment

Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to opt for early enrollment in the Terps' 2021 class but he might not be the last one.

AhmedGhafir

President Darryll Pines Highlights Financial Impact From COVID-19, Salary Reduction

University of Maryland president Darryll Pines announced he has voluntarily agreed to a 15% salary reduction as he highlights layoff and FY 2021 budget concerns.

AhmedGhafir