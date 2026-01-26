Former Terrapins Safety Joining John Harbaugh's New York Giants Staff

While the current Maryland Terrapins football roster is nearing completion, several alumni are moving through the NFL ranks.

Stefon Diggs is off to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, as his New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks' time.

But while those two teams are still going, the other 30 are already preparing for next season. That includes the New York Giants, who recently hired longtime Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh's staff is starting to take shape, with special teams coordinator Chris Horton following him after more than a decade together in Baltimore. Now, another ex-Ravens assistant is set to join him.

According to a report from ESPN Giants' beat writer Jordan Raanan, Dennard Wilson will be the team's next defensive coordinator:

The Giants are hiring Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator, sources told @DanGrazianoESPN and me.



Wilson has a connection to John Harbaugh from Baltimore. Spent last 2 season as Titans DC. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 25, 2026

Wilson was a four-year member of the Maryland defense from 2000-2003. The Upper Marlboro native started at safety as a junior and senior, earning captaincy and honorable mention All-ACC honors in his final campaign.

Overall, Wilson compiled a total of 158 tackles, 28 pass breakups, two picks, and two sacks in his college career.

After graduating with a degree in Communications in 2004, he signed on to the Washington Redskins' practice squad. Later that year, he began his coaching career with his high school alma mater, DeMatha Catholic.

Following a three-year stint there, Wilson returned to the Terps as a graduate assistant. He started his NFL tenure as a scout for the Chicago Bears before joining the St. Louis Rams' coaching staff in 2012.

After stretches with the Rams, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles - where he appeared in Super Bowl LLVI - Wilson joined Harbaugh in Baltimore as the Ravens' defensive backs coach.

Just a year later, he was offered the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator role. Despite the team's lackluster record, his unit did well, allowing the second-fewest total yards (311.2) and passing yards (177.3) per game in the league.

However, after a disastrous campaign that saw Brian Callahan fired not even halfway through and his staff gutted afterwards, Williams was brought in to interview with the Giants.

Just one day later, Harbaugh decided he had his man.

The G-Men certainly need all the help they can get on the defensive end; they ranked 28th in yards allowed (359.5) per game in 2025.

More from Maryland On SI