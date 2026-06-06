The United Football league is the latest attempt at spring football, featuring many former college players and a handful with NFL playing experience.

Spread out amongst the eight teams were nine former Maryland Terrapins - including QB Taulia Tagovailoa- but with the regular season over and the postseason about to begin, only four will continue to compete this weekend.

Jordan Mosley, S - St. Louis Battlehawks

Mosley played for the Terps from 2018-2021, appearing in 40 games and concluding his college career with a victory in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl.

He finished with career14 pass breakups, an interception, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

After going undrafted and bouncing around NFL training camps, Mosley was signed by the former UFL member San Antonio Brahmas prior to the 2024 season. He spent two years there before being picked up by St. Louis.

This spring, Mosley has racked up 48 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

He and the Battlehawks will host the Louisville Kings - a squad that also has one Maryland alum -Sunday at 6pm EST, with the game being broadcast on FOX.

Kaden Prather, WR - Louisville Kings

Prather only spent half of his college career with the Terps, spending two seasons with West Virginia before transferring in before 2023.

He had two 600+ receiving years in College Park, finishing with 98 catches for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. That led to him being selected in the 7th Round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, but he was released before the season with an injury designation.

Prather has nine catches for 148 yards with Louisville this spring. It's not out of the question for him to match up with Mosley at some point on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the other two Terps grads are back together in the DMV.

Jaelyn Duncan, OT - D.C. Defenders

Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan stands on the field during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Duncan started 39 games on the Maryland o-line between 2019-2022, primarily at left tackle, earning three All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions.

After graduating, he was drafted in the 6th Round by the Tennessee Titans and appeared in 15 games (eight starts) over the next two years. However, he was cut at the end of training camp in 2025 and did not play last fall.

This spring, he's been a reserve for the Defenders.

Johari Branch, OG - D.C. Defenders

Branch had the most complicated route to College Park out of this group. The Chicago native began his college career with FCS Eastern Illinois in 2017, taking his redshirt year before appearing in 10 games (six starts) in 2018.

He then made a one-season stop at Independence Community College in Kansas before again transferring, this time to Maryland.

He spent three seasons with the Terps (gaining an extra year of eligibility thanks to COVID), starting 30 games between center and both guard spots.

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive lineman Johari Branch (65) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Branch was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, but he did not make the team out of camp.

D.C. signed him as depth last spring, though he did not see any game action. That changed this year, where he's started all 10 games.

The OL duo and the rest of the Defenders head to Daytona Beach to face the Orlando Storm Sunday at 3pm EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The winners of these two games will meet in the UFL Championship next Saturday, April 13 at 3pm at Audi Field in D.C.

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