Maryland gears up for its 2026 season, which begins sometime between this week and next. Fans have lofty expectations for the program to improve this season, following back-to-back sub-500 seasons. The time to turn the page is now, and Locksley knows he must produce results.

Locksley and his staff have been busy since the end of the 2025 season, looking to replace players who departed via the transfer portal and those who completed their final seasons. Depth has been added to positions that have not had it in recent years, and high-potential players have arrived in College Park through the new class. But also sporting a roster that has 71% of its overall production returning to the team, which keeps the main core intact.

The question that remains is which positions still have question marks next to them for who will start and see significant playing time on the field. Last season, heading into fall camp, Locksley still didn't know who the starting QB for week one would be and said an answer would come leading into it.

Washington beat out Khristian Martin and Justyn Martin for the starting job, becoming the first Terp to start as a true freshman since 2012.

This is a prime example of camp competition bringing the best out of your players, because what followed from Washington's start was a hot 4-0 start to the season, and a historic year for Washington, setting program records.

Let's take a look at some position battles that will garner a lot of attention throughout August...

Wide Receiver

Exiting the program are: Shaleak Knotts, Octavian Smith Jr., and Jalil Farooq, who were the top three wideouts from a season ago. The question is who will step up and fill the void to take the top spot. Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr. enter the fold as transfers, looking to take on expanding roles stretching the field and operating in the slot. Returning receivers Jordan Scott and Kaleb Webb provide size and familiarity that can be crucial targets in the red zone.

The time period between now and the first game in late August will be crucial for the receivers on the roster to develop a connection with Washington to establish trust when it's go time on gameday.

Safety

Jalen Huskey's departure for the NFL leaves a void in the backfield that the Terps need to address. The secondary played fairly well last season and kept the team in games despite the offense doing them no favors at times. Part of that was due to the turnovers forced by the unit and the development made by the aforementioned Huskey as a leader in the room.

Sophomore standout Messiah Delhomme returns to man one side of the ball. Delhomme has the potential to be a breakout star after an impressive freshman season last year, finishing with 27 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two blocks as a reserve in 12 games.

The question mark is who will be alongside Delhomme to patrol the backfield and make sure the explosive plays downfield don't get past them.

Senior Lavain Scruggs could be the most suitable for safety given his versatility at both DB and safety and his experience. This allows Boston College transfer Amari Jackson and returnee Jamare Glasker to operate the top two outside corner roles, given the questions surrounding Dontay Joyner off the field.

The Right Side Of The Offensive Line

Last year's starters, manning the right side, Alan Herron (NFL) and Aliou Bah (LSU), have both left the program. Now there will be two new names filling the roles inside and out.

Will returning starter Isaiah Wright man the starting right tackle position after being slotted there during the spring? The return of freshman redshirt Jaylen Gilchrist also adds upside to a group that was a strength last season. Gilchrist also participated in the spring and will hopefully work his way into a push for a starting tackle spot.

Senior transfer Tellek Lockette seems to be a favorite to land the starting right guard slot, coming in with veteran experience at the position and, according to PPF, across more than 1,000 pass-blocking reps, he has allowed only four sacks and 14 quarterback hurries.

Carlos Moore Jr. provides depth at the tackle position, and Amory Hills and Ryan Howerton provide guard depth and experience, also looking for a push at starting opportunities.

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