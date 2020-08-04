AllTerrapins
Good News for Maryland Testing While Big Ten Determines Fate for Fall Season

AhmedGhafir

Eight days after Maryland announced no additional positive tests, more good news came on Tuesday after another announcement confirmed no positive cases. The University Health Center conducted the third round of testing on July 27 across 227 student-athletes and athletics staff, bringing the total number of tests to 964 with twelve positive cases.

The news bodes well for the program as football is expected to begin preseason camp on Friday, August 7. The Big Ten is also expected to release the amended, ten game conference-only schedule this week as the conference finalizes plans to move forward with a fall season as it currently stands. But while Maryland has steered clear of COVID-19 in recent weeks, the continued spread across the Big Ten has complicated the feasibility of a fall season.

Reports emerged yesterday that twenty-eight Rutgers players have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Michigan State remains under quarantine until Friday, August 7, following testing results from July 22. Meanwhile, Northwestern paused workouts just yesterday after unveiling a positive case within the program. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly attempted to meet with two student-athletes from each Big Ten school, according to the Chicago Tribune, to add a different perspective to determining the fate for fall sports.

The Big Ten was first to announce plans for a conference-only schedule nearly one month ago, but even then, the conference remained transparent that a fall season is no guarantee.

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

Maryland makes the top-10 for high-flying Philly guard

The Terps received some much needed good news on a shooting guard target on Sunday.

Josh Stirn

Maryland Wastes No Time Sending Official Offers to 2021 Commits and Targets

Handful of Maryland commitments and targets announce their official scholarship offers beginning at midnight

AhmedGhafir

RockvilleTerp

Four Linemen Who Can Round Out Two-Deep Along Offensive Line

Maryland proved last season that relying on the depth is just as critical as the starters, so we take a look at four linemen who can make their presence felt in 2020

AhmedGhafir

RockvilleTerp

Football Recruiting News: New Offensive Linemen Emerge, Top Cut for Top Target

More good news at position of need for Maryland football recruiting

AhmedGhafir

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Stands Out to Tennessee Lineman Following Offer

After weeks of tracking the Tennessee lineman, Maryland made a formal move over the weekend to join the mix for Jason Amsler

AhmedGhafir

Five Former Terps Who Outperformed Recruit Rankings

Ranking five Terps within the last decade that outperformed their recruiting ratings out of high school

AhmedGhafir

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland Defensive Lineman Cleared Ahead of 2020 NFL Season

Former Maryland defensive tackle Darius Kilgo got a bit of good news as training camp kicks off around the league

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: Safety Corey Coley to Maryland

Breaking down Maryland's second pledge from Florida.

AhmedGhafir

jsm1021

Maryland recruiting updates on Jordan Hawkins, Jalen Warley, James Graham and more

The latest on Maryland basketball recruiting with decision time coming for a few of the Terps' top 2021 priorities.

Josh Stirn

RockvilleTerp

Big Ten Roundtable: Team Strengths & Weaknesses

Breaking down the biggest strength and weakness for nearly all Big Ten teams

AhmedGhafir