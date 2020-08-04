Good News for Maryland Testing While Big Ten Determines Fate for Fall Season

Eight days after Maryland announced no additional positive tests, more good news came on Tuesday after another announcement confirmed no positive cases. The University Health Center conducted the third round of testing on July 27 across 227 student-athletes and athletics staff, bringing the total number of tests to 964 with twelve positive cases.

The news bodes well for the program as football is expected to begin preseason camp on Friday, August 7. The Big Ten is also expected to release the amended, ten game conference-only schedule this week as the conference finalizes plans to move forward with a fall season as it currently stands. But while Maryland has steered clear of COVID-19 in recent weeks, the continued spread across the Big Ten has complicated the feasibility of a fall season.

Reports emerged yesterday that twenty-eight Rutgers players have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Michigan State remains under quarantine until Friday, August 7, following testing results from July 22. Meanwhile, Northwestern paused workouts just yesterday after unveiling a positive case within the program. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly attempted to meet with two student-athletes from each Big Ten school, according to the Chicago Tribune, to add a different perspective to determining the fate for fall sports.

The Big Ten was first to announce plans for a conference-only schedule nearly one month ago, but even then, the conference remained transparent that a fall season is no guarantee.

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”