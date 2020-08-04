Twenty-eight Rutgers players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to NJ.com's Keith Sargeant.

Rutgers' positive tests have nearly doubled since late July. Multiple staff members have also tested positive, per Sargeant.

The Scarlet Knights placed their entire football program under quarantine on July 25 after six players tested positive for COVID-19. Workouts were additionally halted just over a month after on-campus activities resumed on June 15.

Rutgers' COVID-19 outbreak was linked in part due to an on-campus party attended by several players, per Sargeant. The situation in Piscataway is similar to Michigan State, where the Spartans quarantined their players and coaches for 14 days on July 24.

Rutgers finished 2–10 in 2019, registering the program's fifth straight losing season. The Scarlet Knights have not won a bowl game since 2014, their first year in the Big Ten.