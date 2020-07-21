AllTerrapins
Maryland Day to Air on Big Ten Network Today

AhmedGhafir

For the first time in July, the Big Ten Network will feature 24-hour coverage of classics games in Maryland athletics’ history beginning at 6 AM tomorrow, July 21. After debuting “Unlocked” earlier this summer on the network, Maryland will have two more classic games debuted on Tuesday.

Maryland’s record-setting comeback against Miami back in 1984 will debut at 6 P.M. After entering halftime faced with a 31-0 deficit in the road matchup against the mighty ‘Canes, quarterback Frank Reich—current Indianapolis Colts’ head coach—started the second half as he mounted the comeback road win. Meanwhile, Maryland’s 1984 ACC championship win over Duke will be debut at 9 PM as Len Bias poured in 26 points en route to victory.

“Maryland Day” will kick off at 6 a.m with Gymnastics’ meet from this past year against Illinois and warp up with Softball’s 2018 walk-off win over Rutgers.

Full schedule:

6 AM—Gymnastics: Illinois @ Maryland (2/2/20)

8 AM—Field Hockey: Big Ten Tournament Semifinal—Maryland vs. Northwestern (11/4/16)

10 AM—Women’s Basketball: Nebraska @ Maryland (2/25/18)

12 PM—Women’s Lacrosse: UNC @ Maryland (2/24/19)

2 PM—Men’s Lacrosse: Maryland @ Ohio State (4/18/15)

4 PM—Men’s Soccer: UCLA @ Maryland (9/1/17)

6 PM—Debut: Football Classic: Maryland @ Miami (11/10/84)

7 PM—Big Ten Elite: 2002 Maryland @ Indiana Basketball

8 PM—Women’s Basketball: B1G Championship: Maryland vs. Ohio State (3/8/15)

9 PM—Debut: Basketball Classic: 1984 ACC Championship Game: Maryland vs. Duke (3/11/84)

10 PM—UNLOCKED

11 PM—Football: Syracuse @ Maryland (9/7/19)

12 AM—Baseball: B1G Tournament Semifinal—Northwestern vs. Maryland (5/27/17)

3 AM—Women’s Basketball: B1G Championship—Maryland vs. Ohio State (3/8/20)

4 AM—Softball: Rutgers @ Maryland (4/17/18)

Maryland Offers 2022 Quarterback Braden Davis

Growing target list in the 2022 cycle added another name on Monday night.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland shooting guard target set to announce this week

Four-star shooting guard Jordan Longino, who visited Maryland shortly before the pandemic halted recruiting, is set to make his college decision this week.

Josh Stirn

Maryland now has two former players leading the basketball programs at Coppin State

Former Maryland guard Laura Harper named new head coach on Monday.

Josh Stirn

Maryland continues Midwest push, extends first class of 2024 offer to top-ranked Wisconsin native

Josh Stirn

Wide Receiver Coach Joker Phillips' Experience Familiarizes 2022 Receiver After Offer

Benedictine (VA) wide receiver Leon Haughton talks about his Maryland offer and training during COVID-19

AhmedGhafir

Okonkwo Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

Preseason honor in for junior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland announces three new roster additions, including son of local D-I head coach

Terps coach Mark Turgeon has made walk-ons an important part of the program, and he could need to rely on them more than usual -- at least in practice -- next season with only 10 players currently on scholarship.

Josh Stirn

Trio of Juniors Play Key Role in Wide Receiver Rotation

Juniors Brian Cobbs, Darryl Jones and Carlos Carriere will play key roles in establishing the wide receiver rotation

AhmedGhafir

All Terrapins Weekly Football, Basketball & Recruiting Roundup

Weekly roundup of all the news this week as we take you through the week in review

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Replenishes Tight End Room through Four-Man Haul in 2021

What separates Maryland's haul in the tight end room this cycle.

AhmedGhafir