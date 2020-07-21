For the first time in July, the Big Ten Network will feature 24-hour coverage of classics games in Maryland athletics’ history beginning at 6 AM tomorrow, July 21. After debuting “Unlocked” earlier this summer on the network, Maryland will have two more classic games debuted on Tuesday.

Maryland’s record-setting comeback against Miami back in 1984 will debut at 6 P.M. After entering halftime faced with a 31-0 deficit in the road matchup against the mighty ‘Canes, quarterback Frank Reich—current Indianapolis Colts’ head coach—started the second half as he mounted the comeback road win. Meanwhile, Maryland’s 1984 ACC championship win over Duke will be debut at 9 PM as Len Bias poured in 26 points en route to victory.

“Maryland Day” will kick off at 6 a.m with Gymnastics’ meet from this past year against Illinois and warp up with Softball’s 2018 walk-off win over Rutgers.

Full schedule:

6 AM—Gymnastics: Illinois @ Maryland (2/2/20)

8 AM—Field Hockey: Big Ten Tournament Semifinal—Maryland vs. Northwestern (11/4/16)

10 AM—Women’s Basketball: Nebraska @ Maryland (2/25/18)

12 PM—Women’s Lacrosse: UNC @ Maryland (2/24/19)

2 PM—Men’s Lacrosse: Maryland @ Ohio State (4/18/15)

4 PM—Men’s Soccer: UCLA @ Maryland (9/1/17)

6 PM—Debut: Football Classic: Maryland @ Miami (11/10/84)

7 PM—Big Ten Elite: 2002 Maryland @ Indiana Basketball

8 PM—Women’s Basketball: B1G Championship: Maryland vs. Ohio State (3/8/15)

9 PM—Debut: Basketball Classic: 1984 ACC Championship Game: Maryland vs. Duke (3/11/84)

10 PM—UNLOCKED

11 PM—Football: Syracuse @ Maryland (9/7/19)

12 AM—Baseball: B1G Tournament Semifinal—Northwestern vs. Maryland (5/27/17)

3 AM—Women’s Basketball: B1G Championship—Maryland vs. Ohio State (3/8/20)

4 AM—Softball: Rutgers @ Maryland (4/17/18)