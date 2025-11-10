Jim Harbaugh, Chargers Proclaim Keenan Allen 'Jolly Good Fellow' After Historic Night
Keenan Allen made some individual history on Sunday night as the Chargers cruised to a showcase victory over the Steelers and his teammates were not about to let his efforts go unnoticed.
Allen's third reception of the night, which came in the fourth quarter, was the 956th of his Hall of Fame career. The grab moved him past Antonio Gates to sole possession of the franchise's all-time reception list. And it sounds like Allen called his own number to make sure the feat was accomplished without drawing it out too much.
"At the end of the game, we're up by a lot of points so I was like, 'Hey, can we just do a speed here or something?' Let's just get it out of the way," Allen said postgame while referring to a jet sweep.
He later added: "I'm like, 'Hey, just run a speed.' It's probably the easiest catch I can get. It's like a guaranteed catch. They actually called me a genius."
In addition to being called a genius, Allen was feted for being a "jolly good fellow" once he made it into the locker room with his teammates.
You can watch these videos of the Chargers singing the song dozens of times and every now and again one remembers how strange it is that they do this. Wonderfully strange right now as Los Angeles continues to win and put themselves in a spot to make it back to the playoffs.