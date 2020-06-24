AllTerrapins
Former Quarterback Max Bortenschlager Transfers to FIU

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager was the first quarterback to depart from Maryland this offseason but on Wednesday, he became the latest to find his new landing spot as reports emerged he will spend his final season at Florida International.

Head coach Butch Davis leaned on the transfer portal last cycle to reel in quarterback James Morgan but was drafted by the New York Jets in April, leaving a void for Davis and the Panthers at the helm. Bortenschlager enters the program as a grad transfer and will compete alongside Stone Norton, Kaylan Wiggins and Caleb Lynum.

He joined the program as one of the final adds in the 2016 cycle when then-offensive coordinator Walt Bell flipped him from Ball State to shore up the unit’s depth. Bortenschlager went on to appear in 19 games over the ensuing three seasons as he threw for 1,522 yards and eleven touchdowns to just five interceptions. The bulk of his action came as a sophomore when Bortenschlager made eight starts in 12 appearances as both Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill went down with season-ending injuries in the first three weeks of the season as he helped then-junior receiver DJ Moore break the single-season record for receptions (20).

Bortenschlager suffered a stress fracture in fall camp of 2019 that sidelined him for the duration of head coach Mike Locksley’s first year. He announced his transfer back on January 27.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity given to me to attend a school like the University of Maryland and play football in the Big Ten; it truly was a dream come true,” Bortenschlager added at the time of his transfer.

Bortenschlager is one of two departing Maryland quarterbacks this offseason as senior Tyrrell Pigrome will spend his final season at Western Kentucky.

