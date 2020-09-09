Nebraska President Says Vote to Play Could Happen "Very Soon", Addresses Disinformation

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the ACC plans to recommend every program invited into the 2021 NCAA Tournament as presidents and chancellors iron out the logistics of basketball season, but the fight for the Big Ten football season to return to play took another twist on Wednesday.

After reports of a suspected revote last week did not come to fruition, Nebraska school president Ted Carter joined News Talk 1400 AM on Wednesday to offer his insight into rumors of a proposed October 10 start date. “I made a comment about how much disinformation is out there,” Carter said. “But here’s what I will say. There is an awful lot of work still going on with the return to play committee for which chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos and coach Scott Frost are on. They’re putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon. The fight is still on. We have been aligned here in this state from the get go…we feel it’s safe to play here. That’s our theme here and we’re still strong on that.”

While no decision has been announced by the Big Ten, Carter added he’s aware of the constant swirl of speculation surround the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decision. The Big Ten doubled down on their stance back on August 19 as commissioner Kevin highlighted the “disappointment and questions surrounding the timing of our decision.”

Dan Patrick said on his show on Monday that Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Illinois, Northwestern and Maryland "and Rutgers, probably" are the schools that would opt out of a season under the current format, a source told him. While sources inside College Park refute the notion that Maryland will consider opting out, Carter was clear to point out the difference between speculation from facts.

“I follow Twitter like everyone else. There are some people that just want to put out disinformation and then there are some professionals on campuses like the Penn State doctor that put out information that had to pull all of that back. Everyone should take information with a strong dose of caution. Listen to the people that are in the senior administrative positions. We are very open and transparent.”

Ohio State governor Mike DeWine said during his press briefing on Tuesday that he spoke with Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith that day and believes a Big Ten season this calendar year is still “in play.”

“I think there certainly is a decent chance of there being a season in football for the Big Ten, for Ohio State, which is what we’re really concerned about,” DeWine said. “I talked to Gene Smith this morning about that issue. I’m not going to disclose our conversation other than I inquired about it. He told me it was still in play, still very much a possibility.”

Maryland, meanwhile, has put a temporary suspension on training across all sports following 46 positive COVID-19 cases spanning across ten different sports teams, bringing the total number of positive cases to 63 over 2,191 tests. “Student-athletes will be tested again on Tuesday, September 8.,” Maryland said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure, all athletics training activities have been suspended until those test results are received."