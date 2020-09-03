Maryland Halts Practice Following Positive COVID-19 Cases

Maryland has halted workouts following a spike in positive cases, multiple sources confirm with All Terrapins.

The news comes over a month after Maryland Athletics last reported a positive case as the school conducted 227 tests for student-athletes and staff back on July 27. Maryland uncovered twelve positive cases through the 964 total tests administered.

The school’s university dashboard shows 19 new positive cases from tests administered between August 23 through the 29 while over 15,000 tests have been conducted since June 8. Maryland also administered 1,250 tests since September 1 with nine positive cases, six of which were students. Maryland began the fall academic year this week as the school moves to an online-only format until September 14 as the delay will allow the school to implement campus-wide virus testing.

To help with our efforts to phase in the resumption of on-campus activities, and out of an abundance of caution, we begin this semester with all undergraduate instruction delivered online,” Pines wrote on August 31 in an email to students. “It is our hope and expectation that in-person and blended instruction will resume on September 14, because we believe that the richness of a University journey comes from an on-campus environment, where a community of scholars, students and staff unite for an academic, research, residential, social and athletic experience.”

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors are expected to vote on the fate of the fall season tomorrow, weeks after the conference took widespread criticism for postponing fall sports. News of the vote came just one day after U.S. president Donald Trump revealed he and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren had a “productive” conversation.