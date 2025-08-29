Rapper Toosii is taking an official visit with Maryland on its season opener Saturday
Platinum and Grammy-nominated rapper Toosii has set his first official Division I College football visit with Maryland on Saturday in its 2025 season opener against FAU in pursuit of jumpstarting his collegiate career.
Earlier this summer, the rapper announced his plans to pursue a football career starting in NCAA Division I play, declaring it his "first love." For now, he has paused his music career to pursue football.
Toosii, otherwise known as Nau'Jour Grainger, said in a post on X about a week and a half ago, "I’m chasing history, first multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football next year. I’m gonna be on somebody’s team, mark my words!"
Grainger has been training at NC State's practice facility to get into game shape and prepare for playing in 2026. He's looking to play receiver, and the clip above shows him running routes and catching passes.
The rapper looks pretty athletic and quick with his route running. Obviously, there are intangibles and fundamentals he'll have to sharpen to be ready for game play, but they're not bad at all, not to mention the one-handed grab, which shows off his hands.
Grainger's football experience ties back to high school, where he played at Rolesville High School in North Carolina. His stats are not public, but he's capable enough to play.
