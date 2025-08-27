QB1 still unknown for the Terps ahead of season opener on Saturday
There are four days until Maryland football kicks off its 2025 season at SECU Stadium against FAU. Maryland released its week one game notes for its first-ever matchup against FAU on Saturday. However, one big question is looming on everyone's mind: who will be the starting quarterback leading the offense?
Will UCLA transfer Justyn Martin get the start and opportunity he was looking for when he entered the portal after the 2024 season and made the move to College Park?
How about a four-star prospect, one of the country's top recruits, and a hometown kid, freshman Malik Washington? The media has spoken highly about Washington, labeling him as a great dual-threat QB who can get it done with his legs, hanging in the pocket, and making a throw.
Finally, the name that everyone seems to forget is redshirt freshman Khristian Martin. Martin did not appear in any games last season, but he was a talented quarterback from Virginia. On the Maryland athletics website, it states that Martin threw for over 2,000 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and only one interception while rushing for 773 yards and 13 scores in 2022, leading Highland Springs High School to a 15-0 record and the VHSL Class 5 State Championship.
What's apparent about all three players is their dual ability to throw the ball and extend plays with their feet.
Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will use his extensive coaching history in College and the NFL to bring out the best in whatever player the team decides to use as the starter. Hamilton has worked with some big-time names at the quarterback position that fit a similar mold as the QB room for Maryland in 2025, such as Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert, Jay Cutler, and Robert Griffin III.
Personally, I believe that Justyn Martin will get the first crack at running the offense to start the season. When you look at Washingtin and K. Martin those are two younger QBs who still have time to develop and eventually take over the reigns at QB for the Terps. But do they necessary need to start right out of the gate? No.
Justyn Martin is a junior with the most experience out of the three, despite only playing five games through three seasons with UCLA. In his lone start last season at Penn. State, Martin looked poised, completing 22 of 30 passes for 167 passing yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers. While also rushing the ball seven times for 21 yards. In one of College Football's most challenging environments, a game like that can prepare you for what a full year can bring. If he can help this young Maryland team start 3-0 in its non-conference part of the schedule this season, it will help him build confidence and consistency heading into the Big Ten games.
Only time will tell, expect an announcement on the starter in the coming days.