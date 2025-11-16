Terps Struggles Continue, Falling At Illinois
The back end of the Maryland Terrapins' football schedule continues to cause issues for the team, as the team fell to Illinois, 24-6, yesterday afternoon at Gies Memorial Stadium.
Maryland (4-6) has now dropped its sixth straight game against Big Ten teams, making a path to Bowl eligibility more difficult with only two games remaining, including next at No. 18 Michigan.
Freshman quarterback Malik Washington dialed up 248 total passing yards on 25-of-46 completed passes, throwing one interception and carrying a QBR of 42.5.
Washington has hit a rough point in the season, with multiple weeks of struggles marked by inconsistent mechanics, turnovers, and a lack of comfort. It's not all on the young quarterback; the offense as a whole has not established an identity in recent weeks, producing only 53 points over the past four. A lack of his weapons, making explosive key plays, has forced him to try to do everything he can to make a play.
Maryland drove down the field on its opening drive all the way to Illinois' 10-yard line before stalling out for a field goal, taking an early three-point advantage.
After halting the Fighting Illini's opening drive, the Terps had a chance to extend their lead by two scores but came up short on a 4th-and-one on Illinois' side of the field to keep the drive alive.
Illinois used the plus-side field advantage methodically driving down the field, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass by Luke Altmyer to Hudson Clement, for one of his two touchdown catches of the day.
In the second quarter, both offenses would stagnate, exchanging punts on two of their first offensive drives. Maryland got on the board with a field goal to cut the deficit to one point. The Fighting Illini immediately responded with a 13-play 75-yard drive, highlighted by a key fourth-down conversion at the Maryland 16, making it a 14-6 game.
Interceptions forced by both teams ended the first half.
Illinois had the long score in the third quarter, behind Clement's second touchdown of the game.
Maryland's defense made a huge stand at the goal line to keep it a two-score game at the end of the third.
Washington and Dejaun Williams would march the Terps all the way down to the Illinois three-yard line, which would result in zero points, after a key drop in the endzone on second-and-goal, and an incompletion on fourth-and-goal.
This would effectively end the game for the Terps.
Two Streaks Continue For The Terps
Despite the record, Maryland has made significant strides on defense, carrying a streak in two critical categories:
- Jalen Huskey's interception extended the Terps' streak of finishing the game with an interception to eight games, which is the second-longest streak in College football. They also have 18 total interceptions this season, ranking second in the nation.
- Illinois was forced to three-and-out on its opening drive, extending the Terps' impressive streak of holding opponents scoreless on their opening drives to 14 straight games, leading CFB.
Key Terps Stats
- Maryland went 3-of-12 on third downs, compared to Illinois going 7-of-13.
- The Terps had 238 total passing yards while holding the Fighting Illini to 172 yards.
- Maryland had six penalties called on them for 40 yards.
- Shaleak Knotts led all Terrapin receivers with four catches for 62 yards. Williams grabbed eight catches for 50 yards. Kaleb Webb caught three balls for 48 yards.
- Lavin Scruggs had back-to-back weeks of double-digit tackles with 11 (10 solo) in the game.
- The Terps finished with four sacks.
