True Freshman QB Malik Washington Delivers Historic Debut in Terps’ Season-Opening Win
College football debuts don’t usually come with this much weight. But for Maryland true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, the spotlight wasn’t too big—it was the stage he’d been waiting for.
In his very first collegiate start, Washington delivered a record-breaking performance that pushed the Terrapins past Florida Atlantic, 39–7, and into the history books.
Washington completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, setting multiple Maryland freshman records in the process.
His 27 completions marked the most ever by a true freshman in school history, and his 258 passing yards were the most in a Maryland debut.
For a program that has seen recent quarterback stars like Taulia Tagovailoa carve their names into the record books, Washington wasted no time establishing his own.
What made the night even more remarkable was how quickly he settled in.
After a quiet first quarter, Washington exploded with three touchdown passes in the second—spreading the ball to Shaleak Knotts, Kaleb Webb, and Dorian Fleming.
By halftime, Maryland held a commanding 33–7 lead, and the game was all but over.
“I just trusted my preparation and trusted my guys,” Washington said postgame. That trust showed in his distribution: three different receivers found the end zone, and Washington kept the offense on schedule despite his inexperience.
The performance wasn’t just special for Maryland—it resonated nationally.
According to program records, Washington is the first true freshman quarterback in a Power Conference to throw three touchdowns in a season-opening debut since Trevor Lawrence accomplished the feat at Clemson.
That puts the 18-year-old in elite company right away.
Washington’s historic showing also underscores why there was so much hype around his arrival in College Park.
Rated the highest quarterback recruit Maryland has ever signed in the internet rankings era, the four-star prospect carried expectations before he ever took a snap.
To see him match the billing so quickly offers a jolt of optimism for a Terps program that has spent years trying to solidify the most important position in the sport.
Of course, he wasn’t alone in the rout. Maryland’s defense forced six interceptions, giving Washington short fields and plenty of opportunities to work.
Still, his ability to capitalize was what elevated the Terps from competent to dominant. When the game was comfortably in hand, head coach Michael Locksley let his freshman rest in the fourth quarter—proof of how thoroughly he’d done his job.
For a fan base that watched Tagovailoa rewrite passing records and lift Maryland to its best stretch in a decade, Washington represents the next chapter.
His poise, command, and production in Week 1 suggest this won’t be a fleeting headline, but the foundation of something bigger.
Maryland has now won 16 straight nonconference games, but this one felt different. It wasn’t just another victory—it was the arrival of a quarterback with the talent to change the program’s trajectory.
Malik Washington didn’t just start a season Saturday afternoon. He may have started a new era of Maryland football.
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
Maryland football opens as double-digit favorites over FAU
Former Maryland quarterback made collegiate head coaching debut on Saturday