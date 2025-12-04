No. 7 Maryland Women's Basketball Moves To 10-0, Beating Mount St. Mary's

Five different Terrapin players scored in double figures: Oluchi Okanawa (17 points), Breanna Williams (12 points), Yarden Garzon (10 points), Kaylene Smikle (10 points), and Isimenme Ozzy-Momdu (10 points), leading No. 7 Maryland to a dominant 92-44 victory over Mount St. Mary's at Xfinity Center yesterday evening.

The Terps now move to 10-0 on the season. It's the second-straight season they've reached this mark, and the eighth time under Head Coach Brenda Frese, according to the Maryland Athletic website.

11 out of the 12 players that entered the game for the Terps scored at least two points.

Maryland pulled away early from Mount St. Mary's (2-5), using a key 10-0 run, to quickly erase a 5-4 lead by the Mountaineers. The Terps would not lose the lead the rest of the way, outscoring Mount St. Mary's in the final three quarters as well.

The defense once again performed at a high standard, allowing only 44 total points on 30% shooting from the field and 21% from three. In fact, the Terps scored more paint points (50) than Mount St. Mary's had total in the game. Maryland only sent the Mount to the free-throw line a total of five times.

Key Terps' Team Stats

The Terps' ball movement was on display, dishing out a season-high 25 assists as a team. Kyndal Walker handled the distribution duties well, leading the team with eight assists. Marya Boiko also had four assists. The players played unselfishly and moved the ball well, setting up easy buckets on offense.

Maryland shot 56% from the field as a team (36-of-64 from the floor).

Maryland outrebounded Mount St. Mary's 46-30.

Both teams had 11 steals.

The Terps scored 31 points off of 22 forced turnovers on the Mountaineers.

Maryland's largest lead at one point was 48 points.

A Key Factor In The Terps Win

The women's basketball team's depth has been a huge standout for Frese's team in 2025, more than it has in recent years. The Terps' starting five is one of the more talented and experienced groups in the nation, but having a set of players they can bring off the bench and produce daily is an enormous strength for a team that aspires not only to win the Big Ten conference but also to compete for the crown in March.

For example, last night's game, freshman standout Addi Mack had only two points, not her most productive game of the season by any means. But Boiko scored eight, Williams and Ozzy-Momdu scored in double figures. Rainey Wilson scored eight in only 13 minutes of action. That's a deep bench of different players you can count on when you call their name.

The Terps are accomplishing this feat despite missing both Lea Bartelme and Ava McKennie to season-ending torn ACL injuries. Also, senior Bri McDaniel is missing the start of the season while she continues to recover and ramp up from a torn ACL from last season.

Up Next:

The No. 7 Terps start in-conference play heading to Minnesota on Sunday, with tipoff beginning at 4 p.m.