Two Defensive Underclassmen Move to Tight End

AhmedGhafir

After news emerged that sophomore Isaiah Hazel has moved from wide receiver to defensive back, two more position switches came on Wednesday.

Sophomore Tyler Baylor and freshman Kam Blount have moved from defense to tight end, All Terrapins has confirmed. 

Baylor, the grandson of NBA great Elgin Baylor, drew interest from Power Five schools early despite playing football beginning his junior season at Good Counsel. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound lineman ultimately signed with Maryland over Kentucky in the 2018 class as he took time to develop the technique. Baylor appeared in eleven games at defensive end, tallying ten tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery his sophomore season.

Blount, a 2019 signee, committed to Maryland prior to his senior season under the previous coaching staff and reaffirmed his commitment once head coach Mike Locksley and the new staff joined the program. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound freshman played two games in his first season with the program as the Washington Post First-Team All-Metro selection now makes him mark on the offensive side of the ball. Blount is not unfamiliar to the offensive side of the ball after the former quarterback threw for 982 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior to help St. Charles make their first playoff appearance in school history.

The move bolsters a thin unit that featured just two scholarship tight ends in junior Chigoziem Okonkwo and redshirt freshman Malik Jackson, giving second year tight end coach Mike Miller a deeper room to balance out the snap distribution.

Terrapin Times was first to report the news.

Related: Sophomore Isaiah Hazel moves from wide receiver to tight end

