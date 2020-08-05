Sophomore Isaiah Hazel Listed as Defensive Back

Two days ahead of fall camp, a notable change was listed in Maryland's 2020 roster. Sophomore Isaiah Hazel, a former 2019 wide receiver signee, has moved to the defensive side of the ball and is now listed as a defensive back.

Hazel appeared in all but two games at receiver while making the Terps' special teams unit last season but did not record an offensive statistic, while he totaled five tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. It's a move that has long been rumored for the former Wise star athlete as Hazel showcased himself as a defensive back back in high school.

His ideal frame helps bolster a unit that welcomes a young secondary heading into the fall. The Terps will look to replace both senior starters from last year, but the experience gained from 2019 hopes to serve as a sound foundation heading into 2020. Hazel now enters a unit where he will compete as an outside cornerback with sophomores Deonte Banks, Vincent Flythe and Lavonte Gater.

Out of high school, Hazel previously committed to West Virginia before reconsidering Maryland following the announcement of Mike Locksley as the new head coach for the Terps. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect flipped his commitment back on December 11 before signing eight days later during Locksley's first early signing day.

“Isaiah is a big, physical and strong guy. He’s willing to learn and be coached. He’s always looking for information," wide receiver coach Joker Phillips announced following Hazel's signature. "Isaiah is just one of those guys that will be here every day he has an opportunity to. He’s just a big, physical guy that will bring a lot of speed and strength to us.”

Related: Updated 2020 football schedule for Maryland announced

Related: Big Ten, Maryland Announce Updated Health Measures, Ticket Plans

Get the latest Maryland news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our All Terrapins page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @SIAllTerrapins on Twitter