Watch Guide For Maryland Vs Illinois On November 15th
Maryland visits Illinois (6-3) in a Big Ten clash Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The Terps will be striving to break a five-game losing streak; on the other hand Illini will be aiming to build momentum post-bye after a 35-13 win over Rutgers.
Viewing Options
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Streaming: Fubo
- In-Person: Tickets available on StubHub
Betting Lines (BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois -14.5 (-115) | Maryland +14.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Illinois -699 | Maryland +500
- Total: Over/Under 53.5 (O/U: -110)
Key Matchup Stats
Illinois Offense vs. Maryland Defense
- Illinois: 33.1 PPG (31st FBS), 384.9 YPG (71st)
- Maryland allows: 23.4 PPG (60th), 392.4 YPG (94th)
- Edge: Illinois scores 9.7 more points than Maryland surrenders.
Maryland Offense vs. Illinois Defense
- Maryland: 25.3 PPG (84th), 351.1 YPG (98th)
- Illinois allows: 25.9 PPG (80th), 373.3 YPG (71st)
- Maryland gains 22.2 fewer yards than Illinois yields.
Notable Rankings
- Illinois: 128th in third-down defense (47.1% allowed), 122nd in red-zone defense (90.9% scored on)
- Maryland: +8 turnover margin (10th FBS), 27:27 time of possession (123rd)
- Illinois: +1 turnover margin (60th), 30:16 TOP (61st)
Team Leaders
Illinois
- QB Luke Altmyer: 2,255 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 70.0% completion
- RB Kaden Feagin: 396 yards, 5 TDs
- WR Hank Beatty: 730 yards, 3 TDs
Maryland
- QB Malik Washington (freshman): 2,056 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.4% completion
- RB DeJuan Williams: 366 yards, 2 TDs
- WR Shaleak Knotts: 434 yards, 5 TDs
Last Time Out
Illinois (Nov. 1): Beat Rutgers 35-13. Altmyer: 235 yards, 4 TDs passing; 88 yards, 1 TD rushing.
Maryland (Nov. 8): Lost 35-20 at Rutgers. Washington: 98 yards, 1 TD passing; 164 yards, 1 TD rushing. Nolan Ray: 77 yards rushing.
Maryland’s Season Arc
The Terps started 4-0 with blowouts and a strong Big Ten opener. However, they lost all the momentum with five straight losses, including 55-10 to Indiana and 35-20 at Rutgers. Coach Michael Locksley has led three straight bowl wins (2021-23), but his young roster severely lacks consistency.
Freshman QB Malik Washington shines as a dual-threat. Senior WR trio (Knotts, Octavion Smith Jr., Jalil Farooq) exceeds 1,100 yards combined. RBs Williams and Ray add explosiveness.
Defense has been lackluster during conference play, especially on third downs and against elite offenses. On the bright side, Freshman EDGE Zahir Mathis (4.5 sacks) shows some promise for the Terp defense in the future.
Next Games
- Maryland: vs. No. 21 Michigan (Nov. 22)
On Saturday, Maryland will show up on with a much needed win against Illinois to save face and bring hope to Locksley’s career security at the program.
More from Maryland On SI
Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI.