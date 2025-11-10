Key takeaways from Rutgers' 35-20 win over Maryland
Rutgers secured a 35-20 victory over Maryland at SHI Stadium on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights made a good show of all the improvements they worked on during the field practice, while the Terps suffered their fifth straight loss. Here are the biggest takeaways from a game that exposed Maryland’s ongoing struggles.
Locksley’s Job Security Reaches Boiling Point
For months, there have been rumours floating about Terps letting go of Locksley. Now, with another multi-score loss to Rutgers, Locksley's future in the program is more uncertain than ever. Maryland has now dropped back-to-back games to the Scarlet Knights by double digits.
“I’m not going to evaluate us right now,” Locksley said during the post-game interview, “At the end of the season, I’ll have an end-of-season review for you. I’m not into evaluating us as a program with three games left to play.”
The Terps are tied with Rutgers for the fewest Big Ten wins since 2020. Under Locksley, Maryland has beaten only two conference opponents that finished with winning records, one is Rutgers and the other is USC.
When fans see programs like Indiana blow out Maryland 55-10, and turn into a championship contender under a new coach, they believe a similar change could make similar progress for Maryland. Locksley insists this isn’t the “same old Maryland,” but inconsistent execution week to week makes the claim hard to digest.
Maryland’s game on Saturday was very contradictory. On offense, the team showed a breakthrough performance in the run game, but when it came to the passing, it was the attack’s worst showing of the season. This lack of consistency is another reason why Maryland is in dire need of a shake-up and a new approach to practice strategies.
Maryland’s Run Game Held Its Ground
Maryland entered averaging 93 rushing yards per game, which is among the nation’s ten lowest, and hadn’t recorded a run over 28 yards all season. However, in Saturday’s game, the Terps’ run game finally came through.
Freshman quarterback Malik Washington opened with a 73-yard designed run for a touchdown on the second play. He added a 54-yard scamper in the second quarter. Running backs DeJuan Williams and Nolan Ray combined for 97 yards on 9.7 yards per carry in the first half.
The Terps finished with 305 rushing yards at 10.5 per attempt, doubling their previous season high of 152 against Towson. “It’s something that we talked about being able to improve on,” Washington said during the post-game interview. “Adding myself into that just helps the offense even more.”
“We did get the run game going today,” Locksley said, “I thought Malik’s ability in the run game opened up the natural run game where our backs started being able to get some positive yardage.”
Defensive Collapse
While they had a strong start, Maryland’s defense has regressed in conference play. Saturday offered a chance to rebound against a struggling offense. Instead, Rutgers racked up nearly 500 total yards.
Rutgers Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns, three to receiver Ian Strong. Running back Antwan Raymond posted a career-high 242 yards and a score as Rutgers rushed for 262.
“The last two games haven’t been enough on the defensive side to complement what we were able to do offensively,” Locksley said. Maryland allowed 80 points over the past two weeks, matching what it surrendered in its first five games combined.
Even after all the drawbacks, the Terps rank fourth in the conference in penalties and yardage per game, a slight improvement from last year. “There’s a difference between progress and expectations,” Locksley said. “This inexperienced team created an expectation with how they played early.”
“It’s my job to remain positive,” he added. “It may not feel real good right now, but I can tell you that I know this group will keep pushing.” For Rutgers, the win was a step toward bowl eligibility. For Maryland, it was another chapter in a season spiraling toward difficult questions.
