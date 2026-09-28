Where Does The Terps Football Team Go Now After Humiliating Loss Against UCLA?

Alarm bells were already sounding for the Maryland Terrapins football team, not only among fans but also in the College Football media, a week before their 54-3 blowout loss at SECU Stadium to UCLA this past Saturday.

Two weeks ago, in a Saturday night home showdown against Virginia Tech, which was entering its first season under newly signed head coach James Franklin, the Terps were expected to turn the script.

It was a sold out SECU stadium, and Maryland had won its openning two contests in dominant fashion, and this was the first real test of the 2026 season. What proceeded to happen, was something Terps fans have been all too familiar with over the years.

Both the Terps' offense and defense came out of the gate slowly, allowing Virginia Tech to jump out to a 35-14 lead entering the fourth. Malik Washington and company tried to mount a comeback, but ultimately fell short.

What's the issue here?

In 10 high-attendance home games under Mike Locksley, the Terps are 1-9, last winning four years ago. This reflects Locksley's and the program's failure to produce winning results, including a current 10-game losing streak against Power 4 opponents.

Some of Locksley's failures that have led to the same results are:

The strong starts in August and September are followed by a season collapse from October onwards. Games where the team looks unprepared and the coaching staff is being outcoached. Or how about the late-game collapses, where you hold comfortable leads but still lose?

The tenth loss came this past Saturday at home against UCLA, where the Terps' offense could muster only three points. Washington threw four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), and the Terps' defense surrendered 266 rushing yards.

Saturday's contest was bad not only because fans left early when things got out of hand, but also because the student section began raining down "Fire Locksley" chants at one point.

The Maryland student section broke out in a “Fire Locksley” chant during the Terrapins 54-3 loss at home to UCLA pic.twitter.com/aOFwuyty40 — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) September 26, 2026

Looking ahead on the schedule, things don't get easier for the Terps as they hit the road for their next two Big Ten matchups against Nebraska and Ohio State.

Another statistic that doesn't look good for Locksley is his Big Ten record, currently 17-49. The last time the Terps finished with a .500 record in the Big Ten was in 2014.

It'll be interesting to see how long a leash athletic director Jim Smith gives Locksley after publicly backing him following last season's 4-8 finish, especially if these next two games end in losses and, worse still, blowouts.

Switching to the players' side, it's concerning to see that kind of performance from one of your top players in Washington. Heading into the season, Washington was expected to leap in year two, but so far he's had only two good performances in four games. The season opener was a mixed bag, and this recent one was the worst of his collegiate career so far.

It also feels like offensive coordinator Clint Trickett's offense is struggling to establish the identity it was expected to have at the start of the year. The rushing attack hasn't picked up any steam outside of the opening contest, and leading back DeJuan Williams is out with an injury.

The passing attack has its moments when Washington and his playmakers move the ball down the field fluidly, but also moments when execution breaks down, penalties occur, or passes miss their mark.

Defensively, there's been inconsistency; coverages have been too soft, with cornerbacks giving up too much space out in coverage, not making plays on the ball despite good coverage, or getting flagged.

The run defense had been stellar, except against UCLA. Daniel Wingate is the engine in the linebacker room, but who else will step up outside of him?

The pass rush has been good at times, racking up 10 sacks through the first two contests and creating pressure, but these past two contests exposed a weakness in containing running QBs in the pocket and preventing them from extending plays.

Winning can cure the trajectory of a season, but what about the long-term future of Maryland Football?

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