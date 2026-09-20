Dolphins vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers got off to a dream start to their 2026 season, beating their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in their opening game.

They return home for a Week 2 game against arguably the worst team in the league, the Miami Dolphins. You can find the odds for the game, as well as my best bet, in my betting preview from earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to write my favorite player props for this interconference showdown.

Dolphins vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kaelon Black OVER 9.5 Rush Attempts (-116)

Malik Washington 4+ Receptions (+101)

Kaelon Black Anytime Touchdown (+205)

Kaelon Black OVER 9.5 Rush Attempts (-116)

In the Week 2 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Kaelon Black getting 10+ rush attempts is my No. 6-ranked prop:

Kaelon Black saw more action for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 than a lot of people expected. He ran the ball 14 times and played 43.1% of offensive snaps. He also performed well, averaging 4.6 yards per rush.

With the 49ers now set as 13.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, I expect Kyle Shanahan to try to keep Christian McCaffrey as rested and healthy as possible, keeping him on the sideline once they take a lead. That could lead to even more rush attempts by Black in this game.

Malik Washington 4+ Receptions (+101)

Caleb Douglas led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards in Week 1, causing his numbers in the betting market to be overinflated in Week 2. Meanwhile, Malik Washington had the most targets amongst all Miami pass-catchers with eight. That confirms to me that he's going to continue to be a big part of the Dolphins' offense, so let's jump on him to record 4+ receptions in Week 2 in a game they'll likely be playing from behind.

Kaelon Black Anytime Touchdown (+205)

I'm going to double dip on Kaelon Black and bet on him to score a touchdown as well. We may see him used as a 1B rusher, while the 49ers focus on McCaffrey in passing-down situations. He was effective with his 12 carries in Week 1, which may result in goal-line carries in the future. I also wouldn't be surprised if CMC gets benched in the fourth quarter if the 49ers take a commanding lead, which could result in Black getting on the field for a garbage-time touchdown.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.