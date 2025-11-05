Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Maryland Placed in Week 11
Maryland couldn’t keep up with No. 2-ranked Indiana last Saturday and all five polls and rankings we monitor also dropped the Terrapins.
The Terps lost their homecoming game to Indiana, 55-10, and have a four-game losing streak. Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) needs to win two of its remaining four games to become bowl eligible. The Terps have one home game remaining, two road games and a neutral-site game that will feel very much like an away game. In The Athletic’s latest bowl projections, published Monday and updated Tuesday, the Terps are predicted to go to the Birmingham Bowl and play Bill Belichick and North Carolina.
The remainder of the Terps’ schedule:
* Nov. 8: At Rutgers (4-5, 1-5), 2:30 ET
* Nov. 15: At Illinois (6-3, 3-3)
* Nov. 22: Michigan (7-2, 5-1)
* Nov. 29: Vs. Michigan State at Detroit’s Ford Field (3-6, 0-6)
Maryland’s odds for winning six games and becoming bowl eligible took a hit in the ESPN Football Power Index odds. Before the Indiana game, Maryland had a 57.5 percent chance of winning six games. After the loss, the Terps’ odds of becoming bowl eligible are 42.5.
The Terps’ best ranking this week is 51 in the ESPN SP+ ranking, dropping from 37 last week, which was Maryland's best ranking. The Terps’ worst ranking is 67 in The Athletic. Their worst ranking last week was 62 in The Athletic.
Each week, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Maryland’s football team. Maryland ranks 58.8 in an average of the polls and rankings, an increase from last week’s average of 51.6.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
Maryland still has not cracked the AP Top 25 Poll, the gold standard of college football polling. And now Maryland is carrying around the burden of a four-game losing streak.
The Athletic
Maryland dropped five spots, going to 67 from 62 in The Athletic’s 136 rankings. In The Athletic’s preseason rankings, Maryland was 75th.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
Maryland dropped 10 spots to 57 from 47.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Terps did not receive any votes in this poll.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
The Terps dropped five spots to 60 from 55. Of six FPI odds, their odds decreased in two categories and remained the same in the other four categories.
Here are FPI’s odds for Maryland (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 42.5 percent chance of winning six games; six wins would be bowl eligibility (57.5 last week)
* 5.4 projected wins to 6.6 projected losses (5.7 projected wins and 6.3 projected losses last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
The Terps took a major hit, going to 51 from 37.
As ESPN writer Bill Connelly says about his SP+ ratings: “It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Terps ranked 59. Last week they were 57.
