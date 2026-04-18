Arkansas Transfer D.J. Wagner Commits to Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins continue to assemble their roster for the 2025-26 season. In his most recent move, head coach Buzz Williams secured a second transfer portal addition from the SEC: former Arkansas guard Dajuan "D.J." Wagner Jr.

The move was first reported by 247 Sports' Travis Branham and affirmed by other national reporters.

NEWS: Arkansas guard DJ Wagner has committed to Maryland, per @247Sports sources.



Averaged 7.4 PPG, 1.6 RPG and 2.4 APG this season. https://t.co/NWL5MzIazn pic.twitter.com/FckCzojdVC — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 18, 2026

Wagner, a native of Camden, NJ, began his college career at Kentucky as a consensus five-star prospect.

But after just one season where he averaged 9.9 points for the Wildcats, Wagner entered the transfer portal and followed head coach John Calipari to Arkansas.

As a sophomore, Wagner started all 36 games for the Razorbacks, averaging 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes. He also shot 40% from the field and over 80% at the free throw line.

However, the 6'4" guard's playing time diminished this past season. He started only 19 games, averaged 23.6 minutes played, and had 7.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Still, Wagner had some solid performances, including an 11/4/4 line during the SEC Tournament Championship against Vanderbilt.

Out of the three guards Williams has taken out of the transfer portal so far, Wagner seems like the most likely candidate to start for the Terps. He's shown the ability to average double-digit points against tough competition, and moving much closer to home could help him overcome recent struggles.

The rest of the Terrapins' transfer class looks like this:

Tomislav Buljan - power forward who averaged 13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists for New Mexico last season.

Robert Jennings II - power forward who averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists for Oklahoma State in 2024-25 (injured most of last season).

Bishop Boswell - combo guard who averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for Tennessee last season.

Maban Jabriel - combo guard who averaged 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for Queens University of Charlotte last season.

Maryland is also bringing in five-star small forward Baba Oladotun and three other freshmen from the Class of 2026. That recruiting class is currently ranked No. 8 nationally.

Add in the four returning players from last year (assuming Pharrel Payne's waiver is approved), and the Terps have only two scholarship spots left to offer.

They are still waiting on the decisions of Myles Rice and Guillermo Del Pino, who have yet to enter the portal or announce they are staying in College Park.

Maryland On SI will continue to cover the Terps' transfer portal transactions as they occur. The Portal is open to enter until this Tuesday, April 21.

Players do not have to commit to a new team by that date, only declare their intent to transfer.

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