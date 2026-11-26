Maryland's second game of the Players Era 16 began very ugly, with both teams struggling to generate any offense, and a late surge at the end of the first half couldn't mask the Terps' problems, as they were defeated by San Diego State 75-71 on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Terrapins drop to 3-4 with another loss to a power conference opponent, while SDSU rebounds from Tuesday's loss to Iowa State and improves to 6-1.

Mike McNair had his best performance as a Terp, with 22 points and six made threes, but the rest of the squad shot a combined 32% and simply could not take advantage of the many chances given to them.

Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Mike McNair Jr. (20) shoots the ball past San Diego State Aztecs guard Isaiah Sy during the second half of a Players Era Sixteen consolation game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Photo by Candice Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pharrel Payne was held to just eight points - the second straight game he finished below double digits - and Maryland even lost the rebounding battle 36-33.

Meanwhile, all five of SDSU's starters finished with double figures, while four of their five bench players were left out of the points column entirely.

The Aztecs began the game on a 5-0 run, with a pair of blocked shots thrown in on the other end.

Payne got the Terps on the board with a pair at the line, but their shooting woes quickly became evident: the team was 0/8 from the field and 0/3 from deep at the first media timeout.

SDSU ran up the first six fouls of the game, but Maryland's first resulted in a four-point play from Isaiah Sy to put the Aztecs back up five, 9-4.

It took nearly eight minutes for the Terrapins to convert a basket, with a D.J. Wagner steal and lob down court to Andre Mills for the flush snapping an 0/11 start to the afternoon.

After a 7-0 Aztecs run, Wagner finally ended a streak of 20 straight three point misses by Maryland with a shot of the top of the key.

Baba Oladotun got some run late in the first half, first laying one in from under the basket, then dishing out passes to Wagner and McNair for back to back three-point makes.

Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Baba Oladotun (10) dribbles the ball past San Diego State Aztecs forward Tae Simmons (8) during the second half of a Players Era Sixteen consolation game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Photo by Candice Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soon after, Oladotun found Mills for his first three of the contest - and fifth straight Maryland trifecta - as the Terps continued to keep the game within three.

They would head into the locker room down 34-31, but with renewed optimism.

Both sides traded blows to begin the second half, until McNair drilled another three from straightaway to even the score at 45 all with 14:10 to go.

On their next possession, Kaden House drew a foul and converted both free throws, giving Maryland its first lead since the first half of Tuesday's game against Tennessee.

Things remained tight down the stretch, with Maryland holding a three point lead (58-55) at the under-eight timeout and only one (65-64) at the under-four.

But that slim lead slipped away after the final media stoppage. Tae Simmons went to the basket to put the Aztecs up by one, then the Terps missed three shots in a row on the other end.

San Diego native Bear Cherry made both at the line to make it a three-point game, and he then made Aztecs history with his eighth block of the game, slapping away a Payne slam attempt.

Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) shoots the ball as San Diego State Aztecs forward Bear Cherry (45) attempts a block during the second half of a Players Era Sixteen consolation game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Photo by Candice Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons made it a two-possession game with a floating hook shot just under the 30 second mark, and a ninth block from Cherry all but sealed the game for SDSU.

Buzz Williams's squad will attempt to salvage their final game in Las Vegas tomorrow at 3:30 eastern. They will play the loser of No. 5 Texas Tech (5-1) and Oregon (3-2) tomorrow.

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