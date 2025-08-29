2 Maryland Commits Crack the Top 25 in Lacrosse Power 100 Freshman Rankings
Maryland’s 2025 lacrosse recruiting class is already paying dividends before a single practice in College Park.
In the latest Lacrosse Power 100 Freshman Rankings, two incoming Terps have landed among the nation’s top 25 prospects: goalie Aiden Seibel at No. 8 and attackman Matthew Higgins at No. 12.
For a program built on both defensive grit and offensive creativity, those rankings tell the story of a class designed to keep Maryland among the nation’s elite.
Seibel: The Next Wall in the Cage
At 6’2” and 190 pounds, McDonogh product Aiden Seibel enters Maryland with the size, poise, and pedigree that make him one of the best goalie prospects in the country.
Ranked inside the top 10 nationally, Seibel built his reputation on game-changing saves in high-pressure moments.
His kick save in McDonogh’s MIAA semifinal win over Boys’ Latin as a sophomore already lives in Baltimore lacrosse lore—and he only added to that résumé by anchoring back-to-back championship runs.
Seibel’s playstyle is marked by lightning reflexes and an uncanny ability to stay calm under fire. Coaches rave about his leadership and command of the defense, traits that helped him stand out on the club circuit with Team 91 Maryland.
Maryland head coach John Tillman has long recruited goalies capable of excelling on the biggest stages, and Seibel fits that mold.
Even with senior Brian Ruppel entrenched as the starter, Seibel’s ceiling is high enough that he could compete for minutes immediately while serving as a long-term anchor in the cage.
Higgins: The Quarterback of the Offense
If Seibel represents Maryland’s defensive future, then Matthew Higgins is the offensive counterpart. The Boys’ Latin standout finished last season with 29 goals and 23 assists, numbers that don’t fully capture his ability to orchestrate an attack.
Playing for powerhouse club Team 91 Long Island as well as West Coast Starz and ADVNC, Higgins earned five-star recognition and vaulted into the NLF top 20 after guiding Team 91 to a national title.
At 5’9” and 160 pounds, Higgins plays bigger than his frame suggests. Scouts describe him as the “quarterback of the offense”—a player who can dodge with explosiveness, distribute with precision, and finish with flair.
His balance as both a scorer and feeder makes him a perfect fit for Maryland’s attack unit, where he’ll push veterans like Eric Spanos and Braden Erksa while adding depth and creativity.
In the long term, Higgins projects as a centerpiece who can keep Maryland’s offense humming well beyond the current core.
Building the Future
Landing two top-25 players at positions of such importance is a recruiting win that reflects Maryland’s staying power.
Seibel provides immediate depth and a succession plan in goal, while Higgins injects playmaking ability into an already strong attack group.
Together, they embody the blend of toughness and talent that has defined the Terps for decades.
If the Power 100 is any indication, Maryland’s future stars are already on the way—and the rest of the lacrosse world has been put on notice.
