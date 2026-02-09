Julian Reese Posts Career-Highs In Raptors 905 Victory

Julian Reese put on a clinic last night against the Motor City Cruise. Reese had his best performance yet in the NBA G-League, posting a 20-point, 17-rebound double-double in 29 minutes of action off the bench.

Julian Reese OWNED the paint today! 💪



Reese shot 6-of-9 from the field, 4-of-5 at the free throw line, to go along with four assists, two steals, and a plus-two rating when on the floor. The Raptors 905 are now 13-5 overall on the season and move to 10-1 at home.

When speaking to the media after the game, Reese had this to say about his play and staying ready for his opportunities:

"Coach instills a next man up mentality in us every day," Reese said. "It's not going to be the same team in the G-League every game. Might have some guys up and might have some guys down. Just always got to be ready when your number is called. Today, I was ready."

Over the season, Reese has averaged 14 games played, 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 64% from the field with the Raptors 905, the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.

Before the NBA, Reese became a star for the Maryland Terrapin men's basketball program from 2021 to 2024, where, despite two of the seasons seeing the Terps fall short of an above .500 record, Reese stuck with the program and was a key factor in its successful years, especially in his senior season with the dub "Crab Five".

After his senior campaign, Reese declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted, and was soon signed to an exhibition 10 contract with one of the most popular franchises in the league —the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers had a full roster of promising young players they hoped to get a look at at the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. For Reese's case, it was tough to find consistent minutes throughout the Summer League.

After the Summer League, Reese would gain his next opportunity with the Toronto Raptors, who signed him back on October 17th. The deal would be an Exhibit 10 deal, which would allow the Raptors to assign his rights to the G League. This resulted in the Raptors waiving him but sending him to the Raptors 905.

Reese should continue to take advantage of his opportunities on the floor with his consistent high-energy play on the boards, in the paint, and on defense.

