Maryland mounts second conference win of the season in nail biter

Maryland men’s basketball secured its second road win of the season Sunday afternoon after completing a comeback win in a 67-62 win over the Minnesota Gophers.

Despite being down for the majority of the game, the Terrapins were able to claw their way to their second conference win of the season, thanks in large part to the Diggy Coit show.

The Gophers headed into halftime with a 33-32 lead over the Terrapins off impressive shooting performances from Issac Asuma and Bobby Durkin, who combined for 21 points on 7 for 9 shooting from behind the arc.

The Terrapins, who rank at the bottom of the Big Ten conference in Field Goal percentage, had an impressive showing from the field in the first half, ending the period shooting 50 percent as a team. The Terps also saw three 5+ point contributors in Diggy Coit, Solomon Washington, and Andre Mills.

It was also an impressive first-half showing on the defensive end for the Terps, committing two blocks and four steals.

The second half was when things began to roll for the Terrapins as Diggy Coit took over offensively, scoring 20 of the Terps' final 27 points.

Despite being held scoreless for the first 15 minutes of the game, Diggy Coit exploded for a game-high 29 points, which was highlighted by the final 13 minutes in which he single-handedly outscored the Gophers 20-19.

Coit was not alone in his scoring efforts as Andre Mills and Darius Adams joined him as double-digit contributors.

Solomon Washington, who has been a solid contributor for a short-handed Terrapin team, also contributed nine points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high 3 steals.

Unfortunately for the Gophers, quite the fight was put up, thanks in large part to the scoring outburst of Issac Asuma, who contributed a season-high 18 points on 6-9 shooting from behind the arc. He also contributed on the defensive end, matching Washington’s three steals. However, with the game on the line, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson was unable to get a go-ahead bucket to fall late in the second half, which ultimately sealed the Gophers' fate.

While the season has not gone as expected, the Terrapins will hope to ride this momentum and punch a bid to the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Key Team Stats

Diggy Coit outscored the Gophers 20-19 during the final 13 minutes of the game.

The Gophers were held without a field goal scored during the final three minutes of the game.

This game marked the fourth time the Terrapins have recorded over 50 percent from the field in a game this season.

Maryland outrebounded Minnesota 31-28.

The Terrapins outscored the Gophers in the paint 28-10.

Up Next

The Terrapins will return to College Park to defend the Xfinity Center against the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 11th, while Minnesota will kickstart a quick two-game road trip against the Washington Huskies on February 14th.