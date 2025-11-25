Former Maryland Alumnus DJ Moore Grabs Two Scores In Win Against Steelers
The Chicago Bears have had a resurgence in 2025, sitting at 8-3 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-28, at Soldier Field yesterday afternoon. Chicago is now also first atop the NFC North ahead of the likes of the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings.
Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams completed over 50% of his passes for 200+ passing yards and three touchdown passes in the fourth-straight victory for the Bears.
He had help from one of his top weapons on offense in DJ Moore.
Moore caught five passes on seven targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and the longest reception, gaining 25 yards.
It was Moore's first time reaching the endzone since week three against the Dallas Cowboys.
Moore has taken a step back, allowing the emergence of Rome Odunze, who has tallied 42 receptions, 653 yards, 15.6 per catch, and six receiving touchdowns. Rookie tight-end Colston Loveland and rookie wideout Luther Burden have had their chances to make plays.
Moore, in the second option after Sunday's contest, has eclipsed 36 receptions, 485 yards, 13.5 per catch, and three touchdowns. He's also thrown a touchdown pass, run the ball 13 times for 57 yards, and scored a rushing touchdown.
Williams spoke postgame to the media on establishing that connection with Moore and how that helps the offense moving forward:
"Yeah, I think it's big, obviously getting DJ going, having two touchdowns, I know it's big for our confidence as relationships and things like that for this year. But also having one of our star guys get going builds momentum for us as a team. It was good to see that, getting him in the endzone a couple times, I know he's been wanting that, where excited for, we gotta keep growing on that and building on."
DJ himself spoke to the media in the locker room, and the message was clear from Moore. Most people in the media, and even fans alike, view this season for him as one that is up to his usual standards, production-wise. For Moore, it's business as usual. He still practices hard, has that connection with Williams, and is always ready when his number is called. When asked how good it felt to have this type of performance, despite a frustrating season, Moore responded, "Huh, who's been frustrated?" with a slight smile. Clearly, he has not let the outside noise get to him, and he's all about getting in the win column.