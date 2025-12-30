Defensive Back Jamare Glasker Returning To Maryland In 2026

One word that perfectly describes the trajectory of a football season is: Unpredictable. The Maryland football team this season experienced exactly that.

Heading into the 2025 season, the media and fans didn't know what to expect from this group: a new QB, new coordinators, many new faces, and a disappointing 2024 season.

However, Maryland looked to turn a new leaf in the Mike Locksley era, beginning the season 4-0 and hoping it was a sign of what looked to be a bounce-back bowl-qualifying year.

Unfortunately, the Terps came crashing back down to previous expectations, dropping their final eight games of the season, in which they led entering the fourth quarter in three.

My point is, for players that can take a toll on your mind, playing losing football back-to-back years and not playing inspiring football for a chance to compete. This can result in transfer movement after the season. That's not the case here.

Today, the Terps officially welcomed back starting defensive back Jamare Glasker, who will be returning to College Park for the 2026 season. He'll join his fellow running mate, Dontay Joyner, as a key staple in the secondary for Maryland.

Locked In 🔏@JamareGlasker is here for another year‼️ pic.twitter.com/ms5BbS5sCR — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 29, 2025

Glasker (14), a 6"1 corner that hails from Oxon Hill, Maryland, had an outstanding redshirt junior season in his first campaign with the Terps in 2025. Here are his stats on the season....

Played in 10 games, racking in 32 total tackles (27 solo & five assisted), six tackles for loss, a team-leading four interceptions, 10 pass deflections, and one touchdown. He also allowed one of the lowest catch rates in the Big Ten at 48%, according to Cam Mellor, PFSN.

Glasker excelled at patrolling the back end of the Maryland defense, playing physical in the passing lanes, breaking up passes, and reading quarterbacks well to produce turnovers for one of the top units in College Football in that category.

His standout moment had to be back on October 18th in a road game against UCLA. It was a contest in which both offenses were struggling, and the defense would need to make a play to turn the tide of the game.

Glasker came up huge, jumping a pass and returning it for an eight-yard touchdown, giving Maryland its first touchdown of the game.

Jamare Glasker might've just revived Maryland's season.pic.twitter.com/1JhXAAzE9N — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) October 19, 2025

Glasker had a three-game interception streak against Nebraska, UCLA, and Indiana.

Expect Glasker to be a leader within not only the secondary but the Maryland defense as a whole. He'll be someone defensive coordinator Ted Monachino will call upon to lead by example on the field, especially in year two of his scheme.

